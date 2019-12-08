Dozens killed in New Delhi factory fire

NEW DELHI, India — At least 34 people died on Sunday in a major fire that broke out in a building in a grains market in central New Delhi, a doctor in a government-run hospital said.

Dr. Kishore Singh said the victims were brought to the hospital by rescuers. Another 15 people were being treated for burns or smoke inhalation. They are in stable condition, Singh said.

Police said the death toll was expected to rise.

The blaze broke out in the early hours in the city’s old quarter, whose narrow and congested lanes are lined with many small manufacturing and storage units.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the blaze was put out by 25 fire trucks and the rescue operation completed. He said that 56 people had been moved out of the area.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

In December, a late-night fire in a Mumbai restaurant killed 15 people.