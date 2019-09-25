Ex-Deep Purple singer brings his rock opera show to Israel

November brings the chance to rock on with Joe Lynn Turner, former soloist for Deep Purple and Rainbow, who arrives in Israel for two performances.

Turner will perform in Tel Aviv’s Bronfman Auditorium on November 19 and Haifa Auditorium on November 20, where he’ll sing rock classics backed by the Ra’anana Symphonette Orchestra.

Turner has toured the world with Rock the Opera, the name of his symphony-backed show, as he performs rock classics from Queen, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, U2 and AC/DC.

He’s called it a musical journey, as the 68-year-old from Hackensack, New Jersey draws on the favorite rock sounds of his past, backed by the full tones and rhythms of local orchestras.

This time, he brings the tour to Israel from recent stops in Europe, courtesy of promoter Live Nation Israel.

Ticket prices start at NIS 210 and are available through Ticketmaster.