Gal Gadot named third highest paid actress in the world

Israeli actress Gal Gadot came third on the Forbes list of the highest paid actresses in the world in 2020, with a chunk of the money coming from a Netflix movie rather than the repeatedly delayed “Wonder Woman 1984” film, Forbes magazine said on Friday.

Gadot made $31.5 million, with $20 million of that coming from her fee from the movie “Red Notice,” set to be released later this year by the streaming service.

The action thriller centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world is the biggest feature film ever made by Netflix, and features Gadot alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed Hollywood, forcing crews to stop production and shuttering movie theaters, so many big-budget films have been delayed.

Last month it was announced that Gadot’s much-anticipated “Wonder Woman 1984” which has been delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, has yet again had its release pushed back.

The movie was originally set to hit theaters on June 5 before its release was delayed to August 12, then October 2, and now December 25.

Many film stars also make money by earning a share of the profits — meaning if movies are not released in theaters, their income plummets.

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara topped the Forbes list, leading a charge by small-screen talent in a year when movie theaters have gone dark.

Vergara — who is also now a judge on “America’s Got Talent” — earned a whopping $43 million in the past 12 months in salary and endorsements. She moved up from second place last year.

Oscar winner Angelina Jolie was in second place on the Forbes list at $35 million.

But actresses who make most of their money from television and/or streaming services made up the bulk of the list.

“Grey’s Anatomy” lead Ellen Pompeo was eighth at $19 million, and “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss came in ninth at $16 million.

Another Oscar winner, Viola Davis, made her first appearance on the top 10 list.

The “How To Get Away with Murder” star — who will soon star in Netflix’s adaptation of the August Wilson play “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — came in 10th at $15.5 million.

Even the venerable Meryl Streep (fifth place) made most of her income in the past year from either films for streaming services or television roles.

In total, the top 10 paid actresses in the world in 2020 earned $254 million in the 12 months leading up to June, Forbes said. That was down 20 percent from last year.

The top 10 highest paid actors made nearly double as much — almost $550 million — in the same period. Last month’s list for the men was topped by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at $87.5 million.

Here is the full list:

1. Sofia Vergara ($43 million)

2. Angelina Jolie ($35.5 million)

3. Gal Gadot ($31.5 million)

4. Melissa McCarthy ($25 million)

5. Meryl Streep ($24 million)

6. Emily Blunt ($22.5 million)

7. Nicole Kidman ($22 million)

8. Ellen Pompeo ($19 million)

9. Elisabeth Moss ($16 million)

10. Viola Davis ($15.5 million)