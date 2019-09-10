Homeless man given 3 months in jail for starting synagogue blaze

DULUTH, Minnesota — A homeless man who pleaded guilty to starting a fire that destroyed a 117-year-old synagogue in Minnesota was sentenced to three months in jail and 192 hours of community service.

Matthew Amiot, 36, was sentenced Friday, according to local station KTTC-TV. He pleaded guilty last month to negligent fire charges.

Amiot received credit for the 36 days he has already served in jail.

The fire destroyed the Adas Israel Synagogue in Duluth on September 9. Authorities say Amiot used a lighter to ignite combustible materials outside the main building, near a sukkah, or temporary structure used for the holiday of Sukkot.

Amiot told police he tried to spit on the fire to put it out and walked away when that didn’t work.

Police don’t believe the fire was a hate crime.