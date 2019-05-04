IDF bombs 120 Gaza targets, including attack tunnel, as rockets fired at Israel

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday bombed more than 120 targets in the Gaza Strip, including a cross-border attack tunnel, an underground rocket factory and a multi-story building used by Hamas’s military intelligence, in response to the hundreds of rockets and mortar shells fired at southern Israel throughout the day, the army said.

The army said it was prepared to continue conducting airstrikes if the attacks from the Strip continue.

The fresh exchange began on Friday evening when Palestinians in the Strip shot two soldiers on patrol near the border in southern Gaza. A male soldier was moderately wounded, and a female soldier was lightly hurt, the IDF said. In response, the Israeli military bombed a Hamas post, killing several of the terror group’s operatives.

On Saturday morning, terror groups in the Strip began launching rockets and mortar shells at Israel. As of Saturday night, nearly 300 projectiles had been fired, most of them at the towns closest to the Gaza border, but some reached as far as Rehovot and Ashdod. At least two Israeli civilians were wounded in the attacks.

In response, the military launched a series of strikes from air and land, hitting targets throughout the coastal enclave connected to Hamas, which rules Gaza, and the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said a Palestinian baby and her pregnant mother were killed when their home was hit by one of the Israeli retaliatory strikes on Saturday.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said the military did not have any information on the incident.

Gaza’s health ministry said another person was killed and at least 17 injured in the strikes.

In light of the ongoing battle, the military canceled school for the Israeli cities and towns within approximately 40 kilometers of the Gaza Strip for the following day.

Beginning Saturday night, workplaces in this region will only be allowed open if they have access to a bomb shelter. Gatherings of more than 300 people also will not be allowed, including in shopping centers, the army said.

There were no special safety instructions for the rest of the country.

Israel also closed the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings into the Strip following the rocket attacks, as well as the fishing zones off the Gaza coast.

The IDF said it targeted dozens of bases and facilities controlled by the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups throughout the Strip. Despite the large number of targets, there were relatively few injuries reported in the strikes, as the targets had largely been abandoned ahead of time.

The army said that among its targets was an Islamic Jihad cross-border attack tunnel in southern Gaza. The military released footage showing members of the terror group excavating the underground passage, using ostensibly civilian vehicles and tools.

“In recent weeks [Islamic Jihad] has accelerated its digging in order to carry out an attack,” IDF spokesman Ronen Manelis said.

The army said it also destroyed an underground Hamas rocket production facility.

“This facility is unique in its manufacturing capabilities and is a key capability of the group to produce rockets in the Strip,” the army said.

Manelis said Hamas was working in cooperation with Islamic Jihad to carry out the rocket and mortar attacks.

The army said, as well as the tunnel, it targeted several Hamas compounds in Gaza City used for training and for weapons production. It said one of the sites was used by the organization’s naval force. It also struck several Islamic Jihad compounds throughout the Strip, and a number of rocket launchers and outposts near the border.

One Israeli woman, approximately 80 years old, was seriously hurt after being hit by shrapnel from a rocket in Kiryat Gat, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of the Gaza Strip. A man was in a moderate condition after he was injured by shrapnel during a rocket attack on the coastal city of Ashkelon.

At least four other people were lightly injured over the course of the day, mostly by falling while running to bomb shelters.

The army said dozens of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, while most others landed in open fields, where they caused neither injury nor damage.

Several rockets struck homes and apartment buildings, causing significant damage.

A senior Israeli official told Channel 13 news that there is growing understanding there will not be an immediate return to calm on the southern border, with an expectation of “at least two to three days of fighting.”

Manelis said the military has air defense systems in place in case of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and that the IDF is prepared for the fighting to last a few days and will call up some reservists from intelligence and air defense units, as well as the Home Front Command.

Hamas in a statement said it was “prepared to respond to Israel’s crimes” and vowed to stop it from “spilling the blood of our people.” Gaza’s second-largest terror group, Islamic Jihad, threatened to disrupt the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, due to take place in Tel Aviv May 14-18, as well as issuing a video threatening the Dimona nuclear facility, Ben Gurion Airport and other sensitive sites in Israel.

An unidentified Hamas source told the Haaretz newspaper that the group had “warned of escalation for the past two weeks due to the delay in carrying out the understandings of the ceasefire. In Israel they asked for calm and got it, and in the Strip we didn’t get any improvement.”

Roads and highways in southern Israel closest to the Gaza border were closed off beginning Friday night as the IDF was concerned of possible attempts to kidnap, snipe at or launch anti-tank missiles at forces and civilians near the border.

The exchange on Friday and Saturday, which marked a serious escalation of violence, came during weekly border protests in which several thousand Gazans gathered at five sites. Some of the demonstrators rioted, throwing rocks and makeshift explosive devices at soldiers, who responded with tear gas and occasional live fire.

Following heavy fighting in early April, Israel agreed to ease the blockade in exchange for a halt to rocket fire. This included expanding a fishing zone off Gaza’s coast, increasing imports into Gaza and allowing the Gulf state of Qatar to deliver aid to cash-strapped Gaza.

That agreement appeared to be under stress in recent days, with Palestinians launching arson balloons and rockets into Israel and Israeli warplanes striking Hamas targets. Hamas has said the incendiary balloons were a message to Israel not to hold up the transfer of millions of dollars in Qatari aid funds to the cash-strapped Hamas government in Gaza.

On Thursday, a Hamas delegation led by the group’s Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar traveled to Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials on a truce with Israel, Hamas officials said.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a crippling blockade on Gaza since Hamas, which seeks to destroy Israel, seized control of the territory in 2007. Jerusalem says it is necessary to prevent terror groups from rearming and becoming an even greater menace.

The sides are bitter enemies and have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller flare-ups of violence.

Agencies contributed to this report.