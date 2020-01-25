IDF joins in viral online meme launched by Dolly Parton

LOS ANGELES — Celebrities from Mark Hamill to Miley Cyrus as well as some surprising Twitter users such as the Israel Defense Forces have joined in after US country singer Dolly Parton launched a meme that has gone viral.

“Get you a woman who can do it all,” the legendary singer tweeted on Tuesday alongside her meme showing four different pictures of herself that she could use on four different social media platforms — LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

The photos ranged from a professional-looking Parton for LinkedIn to a Playboy pose for Tinder.

The tweet has since gone viral, inspiring the #DollyPartonChallenge that has led to a host of celebrities, companies, and individuals taking up the Dolly challenge.

“Dolly’s setting worldwide trends shouting out platforms she don’t even use,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram, captioning her four pictures with a string of hashtags including #myfairygodmotherisaqueen.

“Where @DollyParton goes, I follow,” tweeted former California governor and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger with his four-picture effort.

The IDF tweeted its own set of four pictures with the caption “Which IDF do you like best?” and the “DollyPartonChallenge” hashtag. The photographs included a famous image by Israel Prize-winning photographer David Rubinger of Israeli paratroopers entering the Western Wall for the first time during the 1967 Six-Day War, a professional-looking photo of a soldier at a computer, an image of smiling female soldiers with some war paint, and a photo of what appears to be a member of the Israeli Navy in dress whites holding an engagement ring behind his back.

The British Transport Police also got in on the fun, tweeting “We meme business” with its pictures.

Parton, 74, is among the most prominent women in country music and one of the Nashville-based industry’s most prolific songwriters.

Her greatest hits include “Jolene” “9 to 5” and “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right.”