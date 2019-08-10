IDF reportedly strikes Hamas outpost in central Gaza
Israel bombs terror group observation post, gunfire heard near border communities, according to Arabic media reports
Israeli forces attacked a Hamas outpost near Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip early Saturday morning.
Gunfire was also heard around the Israeli border community of Kissufim, according to a report from Sky News Arabic.
Palestinian terrorists had attacked Israeli soldiers with grenades while trying to breach the border fence and had likely been killed in the attempt, Channel 13 reported. Israeli aircraft struck multiple Hamas sites in response, the report said.
There were no reports of Israeli injuries.
דיווח: צה"ל תקף ברצועת עזה בתגובה לזריקת רימונים • @OrHeller עם הידיעה המלאה >> https://t.co/7vCOaqJB4N
(צילום: ידיעות מהשטח טלגרם) pic.twitter.com/Qfl8nkhQVa
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) August 10, 2019
