IDF soldier collapses, dies during training amid heat wave

A soldier collapsed and died on Monday morning during a training exercise in a forest near the central city of Elad, the military said.

The Israel Defense Forces said it was investigating the cause of death, though first responders indicated the soldier was apparently suffering from heatstroke or dehydration.

The soldier, later named as 20-year-old Pvt. Hillel Nehemiah Ofan, was declared dead at the scene. Ofan, from the West Bank settlement of Karmei Tzur, was posthumously promoted to the rank of corporal.

The IDF initially barred publication of the story until his family was notified.

Ofan, who recently completed his basic training, served in the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit. The incident occurred between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. during a crawling exercise as part of Yahalom’s advanced training.

One of Ofan’s commanders spotted the soldier lying on the ground, and began to give him preliminary treatment while calling paramedics. Medical forces from the Air Force’s search-and-rescue Unit 669 were also called to the scene.

The military said it was unaware of any underlying conditions the soldier suffered from.

A Military Police probe was opened into the incident. “At the end of the investigation, the findings will be forwarded to the Military Prosecutor’s Office for evaluation,” the IDF said.

Temperatures have been high across the country in recent days, with a heat wave that began Saturday letting up slightly on Monday.

Tel Aviv was forecast to expect highs of around 32°C (89°F), with Jerusalem at 33°C (91°F) and Eilat at 41°C (105°F).

Medical officials have urged the public to avoid the sun during peak hours, drink plenty of water and give particular attention to children and the elderly.

The IDF generally avoids outdoor training during extreme heat.

According to the military, there had been a halt of exercises due to the heat wave until 10 p.m. on Sunday. After temperatures fell at around midnight, the Combat Engineering Corps conducted a new assessment, and allowed outdoor training to continue.

Following the deadly incident, the commander of the IDF’s Ground Forces, Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, ordered a halt to all training exercises until Wednesday at 5 a.m.

Yadai later ordered the establishment of a panel of experts to investigate the circumstances of the incident, appointing Col. Elad Efrati, the commander of the 679th “Yiftah” Armoured Reserve Brigade, to lead the probe.