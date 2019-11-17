Iranian president says country cannot allow protests to cause ‘insecurity’
Rouhani tells ministers the right to demonstrate does not include rioting, defends gasoline price hike that sparked unrest
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that Iran could not allow “insecurity” in the face of rioting after two days of violent demonstrations against a petrol price hike.
“Protesting is the people’s right, but protesting is different from rioting. We should not allow insecurity in the society,” Rouhani told a cabinet meeting, as quoted by his official website.
Rouhani defended the controversial gas price hike — which the government says will finance social welfare spending — arguing the alternatives were less favorable.
“The government’s purpose in the livelihood support program is to help low- and medium-income families who are under pressure in the situation with economic sanctions,” he said.
“For this… we should either increase taxes on the people, export more oil… or reduce subsidies and return the revenues to the people in need.”
His remarks came as Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday called angry protesters “thugs,” signaling a potential crackdown on the demonstrations.
In an address aired by state television, Khamenei said “some lost their lives and some places were destroyed,” without elaborating.
“Setting a bank on fire is not an act done by the people. This is what thugs do,” Khamenei said.
Iran imposed gasoline rationing and raised pump prices by at least 50 percent on Friday, saying the move was aimed at helping citizens in need with cash handouts from the increase.
Since the hike, demonstrators have abandoned their cars along major highways and joined mass protests in the capital, Tehran, and elsewhere. Some protests turned violent, with demonstrators setting fires and there was also gunfire.
Iranian authorities on Sunday raised the official death toll in the violence surrounding the unrest to at least two. Attackers targeting a police station in Kermanshah on Saturday killed one officer there, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Sunday. Earlier, one man was reported killed.
Iran’s economy has been battered since May last year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear agreement and reimposed crippling sanctions.
