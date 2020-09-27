Israeli comedy show nominated for international Emmy

The Israeli comedy show “Chamishim” (“Fifty”) has been nominated for an International Emmy award.

The show was one of four nominated on Thursday for best comedy series. The other contenders are from India, Brazil and the UK.

The show focuses on an Israeli single mother on the cusp of turning 50 who is penning a screenplay about a woman grappling with the looming age milestone.

The series was broadcast by Yes television, starting in September 2019, and stars Israeli actress Ilanit Ben-Yaakov. It was created by writer Yael Hedaya and producer Daphna Levine.

The 44 nominees from 20 countries were selected by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. All contenders are series that were broadcast in 2019.