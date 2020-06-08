Knesset hosts unusually prickly visitor

Thick-skinned and not afraid to stand up for itself, one prickly individual might have thought he was suitable for a government post, but got lost in the Knesset building and ended up in the public bathroom.

Knesset workers called the nearby Jerusalem Bird Observatory, located in the Sacher Park, to report that the disoriented porcupine was refusing to move.

The advice was: Leave the doors open so that he can leave of his own accord and find his way home. Which was exactly what happened.

The nocturnal Indian crested porcupine is common in Israel.