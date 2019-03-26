home page LIVE: AIPAC Conference plenary session Speakers on last day of policy confab include Netanyahu (via satellite link), US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and senators Pelosi, McConnell and Menendez Today, 1:49 pm 0 Edit Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 4 shares Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up read more: Israel & the Region 2019 AIPAC Policy Conference David Friedman Nancy Pelosi Robert Menendez Mitch McConnell Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 4 shares less comments more
comments