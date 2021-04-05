President’s consultations with parties end; Netanyahu picks up most nominations

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid confirms that he has offered Yamina leader Naftali Bennett a deal for a joint government that would see the right-wing leader serve as prime minister first in rotation of the premiership.

“Anyone who saw Netanyahu’s irresponsible appearance today understands that he can’t continue. He has become dangerous — to himself, to the State of Israel and to the rule of law,” says Lapid in a live statement, referring to the prime minister’s speech against the prosecution.

Lapid says that he has been negotiating with Bennett on forming a government that includes left-wing, centrist, and right-wing parties. Lapid’s Yesh Atid won 17 seats in the election, while Bennett won seven.

“We are committed to bringing about the change we promised to the people of Israel. To prevent a government led by a criminal suspect and dependent on racists and extremists. The test for a leader is to take tough decisions in complex situations. I offered Bennett a unity government in which he could serve first in the rotation between us. That’s what the country needs now. The Israeli public needs to see that its leaders can work together.”

Lapid adds: “I call upon all the parties and leaders who promised change. Netanyahu will do everything he can to break you. He’ll look for those who will abandon their party, he’ll look to break parties apart. Don’t let him. He doesn’t have a government. He doesn’t have a majority. He’s a hostage in the hands of the extremists. It’s a long game and whoever will be determined enough, patient enough and focused enough will win.

“We don’t give up and never will, there has never been a more justified political fight, and it will end only when we win.”