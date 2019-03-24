Thyssenkrupp says firm tied to PM not involved in submarine deal under question
German defense contractor at center of corruption probe ensnaring PM’s associates says steel manufacturer that Netanyahu invested in is not involved in its maritime division

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:28 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen at a welcoming ceremony for the new submarine 'Rahav' at the Israeli navy base in Haifa, on January 12, 2016. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events at they unfold.

2:56 pm

PM lands in Washington ahead of AIPAC appearance, meeting with Trump

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has landed in Washington where he will be speaking Tuesday at the AIPAC policy conference and meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

2:51 pm

3 jihadists blow themselves up in north Iraq: army

Three suspected Islamic State group suicide bombers have blown themselves up in northern Iraq, the army says, a day after the jihadists’ “caliphate” was wiped out in neighboring Syria.

Army spokesman Yahya Rassoul says the incident took place in a region near the Syrian border, where jihadist sleeper cells are believed to be present.

He says the suspects died as troops surrounded them but there were no casualties among government forces.

Local officials say the suspects were killed as they were trying to attack troops in the village of Qayrawan, south of the mountainous region of Sinjar which borders Syria.

Fighters of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces on Saturday pronounced the death of the nearly five-year-old IS “caliphate” which once stretched across a vast swathe of Syria and Iraq.

Their victory was hailed as a major landmark in the battle against the jihadists but there have also been numerous calls for “vigilance” with many saying the fight is far from over.

Top SDF commander Mazloum Kobane on Saturday warned that a new phase had begun in anti-IS operations and appealed for sustained assistance from the US-led coalition to help smash “sleeper cells.”

Diehard jihadists continue to have a presence in mountainous or desert regions between Syria and Iraq, which had declared victory over IS in December 2017.

In Iraq some of these regions remain inaccessible to security forces.

— AFP

2:32 pm

Haredi rabbi slams Israel for lagging behind ‘even Nazis’ on separating genders

A prominent rabbi speaking at the launch of the United Torah Judaism election campaign has compared Israel unfavorably to Nazi Germany over the Jewish state’s failure to recognize the importance of separating men and women in daily life.

Speaking at the event in the well-known Lederman Synagogue in Bnei Brak, Rabbi Aviezer Filtz, a prominent figure in UTJ and head of the religious seminary Yeshivat Toshia in the southern community of Tifrah, delivers a fiery speech on the importance of separate-gender seating on public buses.

“Start to organize, to ride separately,” he urged his listeners, then explained that the principle is so fundamental that even the Nazi concentration camps during the Holocaust held to the policy.

“Even the Nazis, may their names be erased, understood that there has to be separate housing for women and men, and here [in Israel] it’s forbidden!”

Forcing men and women to sit separately on Israeli public buses is illegal, but Haredi towns maintain private bus routes within and between major Haredi communities in which men sit at the front and women in the back.

2:31 pm

Jordanian parliament mourns Palestinian terrorist by reading a Quran chapter

The Jordanian parliament honors a Palestinian terrorist who killed two Israelis last week by reading a Quran chapter in his memory.

Omar Abu Laila, 18, stabbed a soldier in the northern West Bank and managed to gain control of his weapon on March 17, before embarking on a shooting spree. The soldier, 19-year-old Sgt. Gal Keidan, was declared dead at the scene, and Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, 47, who was hit by a bullet fired by the terrorist as he drove by, died the next day.

2:29 pm

Thyssenkrupp says firm tied to PM not involved in submarine deal under question

German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp releases a statement asserting that one of its steel manufacturing clients with ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not involved in the sale of submarines to Israel.

“GrafTech is one of the Thyssenkrupp Group’s hundreds of thousands of business partners, with sales volumes in the low range. But there are no business relations with the marine division,” the defense contractor says.

According to Channel 13, the State Comptroller’s Office recently discovered that Netanyahu and his cousin Nathan Milikowsky were shareholders in publicly traded steel manufacturing company GrafTech International, which is a longtime supplier of Thyssenkrupp.

A conflict-of-interest case involving Israel’s $2 billion purchase of German submarines from Thyssenkrupp is thought to be one of the biggest graft schemes in the country’s history. It has snared several close associates of Netanyahu, but not the premier himself.

According to the report, Netanyahu did not disclose his holdings in GrafTech, which he had acquired when he was not prime minister.

Milikowsky reportedly held 11 percent of GrafTech, while the number of shares held by Netanyahu was withheld by the comptroller. Netanyahu sold his shares to his cousin after he was elected prime minister in 2009, he said.

