Public transportation to be free on election day

The Jordanian parliament honors a Palestinian terrorist who killed two Israelis last week by reading a Quran chapter in his memory.
Omar Abu Laila, 18, stabbed a soldier in the northern West Bank and managed to gain control of his weapon on March 17, before embarking on a shooting spree. The soldier, 19-year-old Sgt. Gal Keidan, was declared dead at the scene, and Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, 47, who was hit by a bullet fired by the terrorist as he drove by, died the next day.
On Tuesday, the assailant was killed during a shootout with IDF soldiers near Ramallah after a two-day manhunt.
The eulogy for Abu Laila this morning was organized by MP Khalil Atiyeh, who last week saluted him — before he was killed — for “killing the Jews.”
“I salute the Palestinian people and the Jerusalemites… in beloved Palestine,” Atiyeh said during a parliament session last Monday.
During today’s parliament discussion, Atiyeh stood up to salute Abu Laila again and recited the Quran passage, after which all the people present in the parliamentary hall rose to honor him.
Meanwhile, a mourning tent for the terrorist was introduced near the capital Amman, according to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.
comments