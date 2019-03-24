GOP’s Jordan says Mueller is ‘next to Jesus’

Representative Jim Jordan has yet to see the special counsel’s report on the Russia investigation, but the Ohio Republican insists it shows no evidence of “coordination, collusion, conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

Jordan tells ABC’s “This Week” that “everyone in town” was confident Robert Mueller would lead a thorough investigation.

Jordan says Mueller is seen as “right next to Jesus, he can almost walk on water, this is the guy and — and he will have the definitive statement on that fundamental question.”

He says Democrats are concerned there will be no “bombshell” in the report, so they are pursing more investigations of the president.

Attorney General William Barr received Mueller’s report on Friday and says he will give Congress a summary as soon as this weekend.

— AP