The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Armed groups, presumably tied to Hamas, stole $70 million from Gaza bank last month – French report
Armed groups in Gaza, including one with presumed Hamas links, last month robbed the Bank of Palestine of some $70 million (NIS 260 million), French daily Le Monde reports.
The funds were taken from the vaults of several branches of the bank, the report says, citing a Bank of Palestine document sent to “certain international partners” detailing the robberies.
On April 16, staff discovered a hole in the ceiling of the safe deposit room at one of the bank’s Gaza branches and found that some $3 million worth of shekels destined for cash dispensers were missing, Le Monde reports.
The next day, armed groups equipped with explosives returned to the site, blew up a cement protection chamber, and took more than $30 million in various currencies from three safes.
Two days later, the biggest branch in the Strip was attacked by commandos who said they answered to “Gaza’s highest authorities,” which the paper says is understood to mean Hamas. They took more than $36 million worth of shekels.
The Bank of Palestine, founded in 1960, is Gaza’s leading financial institution.
The Palestinian Monetary Authority, an independent body that oversees the financial system in Palestinian territories, responds when contacted by AFP that it is planning to issue a statement about the issue later today.
Official reiterates Israel won’t end Gaza war as part of hostage deal, after reports of US promise IDF will withdraw
An Israeli official close to ongoing talks to secure a hostage release deal discounts Arab media reports that claim the US has guaranteed Israel will withdraw all troops from Gaza at the conclusion of a three-phased ceasefire agreement.
“Contrary to the reports, Israel will under no circumstances agree to the end of the war as part of an agreement to release our hostages,” the official says.
“As the political echelon decided, the IDF will enter Rafah and destroy the remaining Hamas battalions there – with or without a temporary respite to allow for the release of our hostages,” the official adds.
Israel has repeatedly rejected ending the war to destroy Hamas in Gaza as a condition for a hostage release deal.
Anti-Israel protesters erect camp at Dublin university, forcing school to restrict campus access, close popular exhibition
Students at Trinity College Dublin protesting Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza have built an anti-Israel encampment that forces the university to restrict campus access and close the Book of Kells exhibition, one of Ireland’s top tourist attractions.
The camp was set up late last night after Trinity College’s students’ union said it had been fined 214,000 euros ($230,500) by the university for financial losses incurred due to protests in recent months, not exclusively regarding the war in Gaza.
Students’ union President Laszlo Molnarfia posts on social media a photograph of wooden benches piled up in front of the entrance to the building where the Book of Kells is housed. The illuminated manuscript book was created by Celtic monks in about 800 AD.
“The Book of Kells is now closed indefinitely,” he writes in the post.
Book of Kells tourism generates income that finances the student hardship fund. The Student Union has already been fined a fifth of its income for blocking access before. This obsession with Israel is harming students directly. These ppl should be removed from power. pic.twitter.com/l6lvCm9VmQ
— Heidi Bachram ????️ (@HeidiBachram) May 4, 2024
Trinity College says it has restricted access to the campus to students, staff and residents to ensure safety, and that the Book of Kells exhibition would be closed today.
Similar to the student occupations sweeping US campuses, protesters at Trinity College are demanding that Ireland’s oldest university cut ties with Israeli universities and divest from companies with ties to Israel.
Protests at universities elsewhere have included Australia and Canada.
IDF: Troops using ‘pressure cooker’ tactic to force wanted Palestinian gunmen out of West Bank house
IDF troops and officers of the police’s elite Yamam unit have been operating overnight in the Tulkarem area, surrounding a home where several wanted gunmen are holed up.
The forces are carrying out a tactic known as “pressure cooker” that involves escalating the volume of fire directed at a building to force suspects to come out.
According to military sources, armored bulldozers demolished part of the building, troops fired several shoulder-launched missiles at the structure, and a Hermes 450 drone carried out a warning shot strike.
Several gunmen have been killed amid the raid so far, the sources say.
Hamas said ready to okay first phase of hostage deal, but Israeli source says Jerusalem hasn’t seen updated agreement
Hamas will announce its approval of the latest proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the next few hours, according to the Palestinian Al-Quds newspaper.
The Saudi Asharq newspaper also reports that a deal is close and echoes that Hamas will announce its response in the coming hours.
An unnamed Hamas source quoted in the report says the terror group is willing to agree to the first phase without a withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza because it believes it still “holds the cards for greater power regarding the identity of some of the kidnapped [IDF] soldiers who are still alive.”
Both reports, as well as an earlier Channel 12 report, say that the US has guaranteed Israel will withdraw all troops from Gaza upon completion of the third phase of the agreement — a condition to which Israel has repeatedly refused.
However, the Kan broadcaster quotes an unnamed Israeli source close to the talks as saying that Israel has yet to review the agreements mentioned in Arab media reports regarding US guarantees to end the war.
The Palestinian report quotes anonymous sources in Hamas as saying that there have been frequent communications between the Egyptian and Qatari mediators and the Hamas and Israeli delegations to agree on the number of Palestinian security prisoners to be released in exchange for hostages held by terror groups in Gaza since October 7.
The latest proposal reportedly includes a first phase lasting up to 40 days in which up to 33 of 128 Israeli hostages held in Gaza since October 7 would be released and an IDF withdrawal from parts of Gaza, while the second phase would last for 42 days and see the release of all other living hostages and the sides completing arrangements for sustainable calm in Gaza. The third and final phase, which would see an exchange of bodies, would also last 42 days.
The sources quoted in the Al-Quds report say that Hamas hopes a deal agreeable to all parties will be reached by the end of the week.
IDF: Fighter jets strike rocket launcher in south Gaza ready to be used in attack on Israel
Israeli fighter jets struck sites in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, after a rocket was fired from the area at Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha yesterday, the military says.
According to the IDF, the rocket fell short and struck an area near the border fence.
In another strike in southern Gaza, fighter jets hit a rocket launcher that was ready to be used in an attack on Israel, the IDF says.
The military says the strike was carried out after civilians sheltering in the area of the rocket launcher were evacuated first.
מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו מטרות בסמוך לאתר שיגור במרחב חאן יונס שבדרום רצועת עזה אמש. התקיפה בוצעה זמן קצר לאחר שזוהה שיגור מהמרחב לעבר קיבוץ עין השלושה, שנפל בסמוך למרחב הגדר בדרום הרצועה>> pic.twitter.com/QqDTfSJPy5
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 4, 2024
In central Gaza, airstrikes were carried out against mortar launching positions that were primed for attacks on troops, the IDF says.
The Navy also carried out strikes along the Strip’s coast over the past day, largely in support of ground forces operating in central Gaza, the military adds.
New York Times investigative feature on UCLA clashes says pro-Israel counterprotesters provoked violence
The New York Times publishes an investigative feature on clashes at an anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian encampment at the UCLA campus earlier this week, charging that pro-Israel counterprotesters provoked the violent outburst.
“Except for a brief attempt to capture a loudspeaker used by counterprotesters, and water bottles being tossed out of the encampment, none of the videos analyzed by The Times show any clear instance of encampment protesters initiating confrontations with counterprotesters beyond defending the barricades,” the report states.
Accompanied by a detailed timeline of the Tuesday clashes, the report says the pro-Israel counterprotesters pulled down parts of the barricade around the encampment and sprayed chemicals at pro-Palestinian protesters.
Videos and photos analyzed in the interactive report also show counterprotesters using makeshift weapons such as sticks, traffic cones and wooden boards to attack people inside the protest encampment.
Other videos show the pro-Israel activists, many dressed in black with white masks, physically attacking the perimeter of the school’s anti-Israel encampment.
Police arrived at UCLA two hours after the clashes began, according to the report, but did not intervene and disperse the counterprotesters for over an hour.
The fighting took place after several days of rising friction between demonstrators protesting Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza and counterprotesters amid a wave of anti-Israel protests on university campuses around the US.
Report: Hamas okays 1st phase of hostage deal, after US guarantees IDF withdrawal from Gaza once all phases completed
A Hamas source claims that the terror group has approved the first phase of a hostage release deal, having received a guarantee from the United States that Israel will completely withdraw from Gaza after 124 days, when all three phases of the agreement have been completed.
Channel 12 quotes an unnamed Hamas official as saying that the US guarantee was communicated via Egyptian and Qatari mediators who were set to meet with representatives from the terror group in Cairo today.
Israel has insisted repeatedly that it will not accept an end to the war in Gaza as part of a potential hostage deal.
The agreement also reportedly comes with a promise backed by the US that Israel will not begin its planned military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians are sheltering during the ongoing fighting.
The latest proposal reportedly includes a first phase lasting up to 40 days in which up to 33 of 128 Israeli hostages held in Gaza since October 7 would be released and an IDF withdrawal from parts of Gaza, while the second phase would last for 42 days and see the release of all other living hostages and the sides completing arrangements for sustainable calm in Gaza. The third and final phase, which would see an exchange of bodies, would also last 42 days.
The first phase is also believed to allow for the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, with the US saying that Israel has agreed to the unrestricted return of Gaza civilians to areas cleared by the Israel Defense Forces.
It also includes the release of hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners in exchange for the hostages kidnapped on October 7, when thousands of Hamas-led terrorists burst across the border into Israel, killing some 1,200 people and kidnapping 253 others, mostly civilians, many amid acts of brutality and sexual assault, sparking the ongoing war.
The Hamas source quoted by Channel 12 says “compromises were reached” regarding the number of Palestinian security prisoners to be released in exchange for each Israeli hostage.
The issue of allowing “dual-use” items into the Strip — meaning humanitarian supplies that could also be used for terror purposes — is still being ironed out, the Hamas source adds.
The report follows an official statement from Hamas late last night that the terror group was sending a delegation to Cairo “determined to secure an agreement in a way that fulfills Palestinians’ demands.”
Gaza ceasefire should be a ‘no-brainer’ for Hamas but terror group’s motivations are unclear, Blinken says
Accepting a ceasefire deal with Israel should be a “no-brainer” for Hamas, but that the motivations of the terror group’s elusive Gaza-based leadership remain unclear, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says.
Hamas, which controls Gaza, has announced that its delegation will return to Cairo today to resume long-running talks brokered by Egypt and Qatar that would temporarily halt fighting in the Strip in return for freeing over 100 hostages held by the terror group since October 7.
Noting that the terror group “purports to represent” the Palestinian people, Blinken said: “If it is true, then taking the ceasefire should be a no-brainer.”
“But maybe something else is going on, and we’ll have a better picture of that in the coming days,” he adds.
Blinken pointed to difficulties negotiating with Hamas, which the US has designated as a terror group and does not engage with directly and which Israel vowed to eliminate after some thousands of Hamas-led terrorists burst across the border on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, mostly civilians, many amid acts of brutality and sexual assault.
“The leaders of Hamas that we’re indirectly engaged with — through the Qataris, through the Egyptians — are, of course, living outside of Gaza,” Blinken points out.
“The ultimate decision-makers are the folks who are actually in Gaza itself with whom none of us have direct contact.”
Blinken was addressing the McCain Institute’s Sedona Forum in Arizona days after he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top leaders on his latest visit to the Middle East.
IDF surrounds West Bank house with terrorists from November shooting holed up inside — Palestinian reports
Israeli forces have surrounded a house in the West Bank town of Deir Ghusun, where the perpetrators of a November 2023 terror attack are believed to be holed up, according to Palestinian reports.
Palestinian news agency Wafa says that an Israel Defense Forces bulldozer recovered a dead body from the house.
The report adds that part of the house’s external wall is demolished by troops during the eight-hour long ongoing operation, with security forces placing the central West Bank town under curfew for the duration of the ongoing raid.
Forces search the rubble and comb the surroundings with dogs from the military’s Oketz canine unit, the report adds.
According to Wafa, the IDF says that the Palestinian men who barricaded themselves into the house carried out a November shooting attack near the northern West Bank settlement of Itamar that left two Israelis wounded — one seriously.
Posts on social media purport to show what appears to be grenade fire on the besieged house.
Tulkarem |
Israeli special forces besiege a group of Palestinian fighters in the town of Deir Ghssoun.
Several Energa missiles was fired at the house pic.twitter.com/wUVqBcF5Ba
— Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) May 3, 2024
Are you relying on The Times of Israel for accurate and timely coverage right now? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
- Support our independent journalists who are working around the clock;
- Read ToI with a clear, ads-free experience on our site, apps and emails; and
- Gain access to exclusive content shared only with the ToI Community, including exclusive webinars with our reporters and weekly letters from founding editor David Horovitz.
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel eleven years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel