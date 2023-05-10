IDF: Airstrike in Gaza kills commander of Islamic Jihad’s rocket forces

A young Jewish Israeli woman who was shot dead at a West Bank checkpoint in an apparent case of so-called “suicide by cop” was taken in by then-MK Naftali Bennett and his family a few years ago when she was homeless.

According to the Ynet news site, Livnat Green posted online that she was homeless after her release from the army. She then moved into a tent outside the Welfare Ministry in November 2020.

Within a short time she was contacted by Bennett, who invited her to stay at his home, where she remained for a number of days.

“He woke me up and made me an omelet. It was important to him that I not be out on the street because it was cold and rainy. At first I was embarrassed, but later they made me feel that I had nothing to be ashamed of,” Green has said of her time at the Bennett household.

She then moved to an apartment for lone soldiers for a period.

According to the report, Green had a troubled childhood and was a friend of Tikva Saban, a Beersheba woman told by a police officer to “go and kill yourself without telling us anything,” after she called to share her mental distress and asked to be hospitalized. Saban was found dead a month later.

Green has said in past interviews that she was hospitalized for mental health issues and has tried to die by suicide on a number of occasions. She said she suffered from from post-traumatic stress following her military service in the Border Police and found it difficult to hold down a job.

“There is no continuity for youth at risk. More than 90% with such a background do not enlist at all. The few who do are lone soldiers and what happens to them after release is a catastrophe. No one is waiting for them. They are exploited for ratings and applause,” an unnamed source who was in contact with Green at the time tells Ynet.