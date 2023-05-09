Join our Community
Young Jewish woman runs at West Bank checkpoint with airsoft gun, is shot dead

In apparent suicide, former soldier said to shout ‘Allabu akbar’ at crossing near Beit Yatir settlement before guards open fire

By Emanuel Fabian 9 May 2023, 9:24 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

A woman is seen alongside a firearm after she was shot at a checkpoint near the Beit Yatir settlement, after allegedly opening fire, May 9, 2023. (Courtesy; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
A young Jewish Israeli woman armed with what appeared to be a gun was shot dead at a checkpoint in the southern West Bank on Tuesday evening, the Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the woman — dressed and veiled in black — arrived at the Metzadot Yehuda Crossing, close to the settlement of Beit Yatir, pulled out a gun, and ran at the checkpoint while shouting “Allahu akbar” — “God is great” in Arabic — before being shot by security guards.

The ministry said the guards “reacted quickly and neutralized her before she could open fire.” It was later revealed that the apparent weapon was an airsoft gun.

The ministry said she was Jewish and not a Palestinian, as had been initially reported. She was identified as a former soldier.

Footage showed the woman lying on the ground after being shot by Israeli forces, with a gun next to her.

She was declared dead at the scene after what appeared to have been a so-called “suicide by cop.” The Israel Defense Forces said there were no other injuries.

A Jewish Israeli woman who was shot dead at a checkpoint in the West Bank after running at it with an airsoft gun, in an apparent ‘suicide by cop’ incident, on May 9, 2023. (Courtesy)

In a leaked WhatsApp conversation, the young woman asked a friend: “If someone wants to die, an ordinary Jew, an Israeli, wearing Arab clothes, runs with a fake airsoft gun toward a checkpoint in the territories, shouts Allahu akbar because he wants to be shot because he wants to die, and then they only get shot in the legs and he stays alive, do you [put] them in prison for that? And if so, for how long and for what charge?”

The friend responded: “Is this person you?” To which the woman said, “Maybe, we will never know,” adding a shrug emoji.

A selfie apparently taken by the woman shortly before the incident showed her dressed up in a niqab and long black dress, while brandishing the airsoft gun.

The friend notified police, who reportedly sent out warnings to various checkpoints across the West Bank, though apparently not in time.

“She sent me a picture of her wearing a hijab and a picture of a gun and asked me what would happen if she was only shot in the legs, I didn’t know if she was serious but I said I would report anyway,” he told Channel 12 news.

“She told me she was on the bus and going to the checkpoint to carry out an attack and go kill herself,” he said.

“I said I wouldn’t take any chances and called the police, I sent them the photo she sent me an hour and a half before the attack. Maybe her life could have been saved,” he added to the network.

