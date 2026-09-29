Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Lapid says he requested emergency security update from Netanyahu over alleged pre-election attack plot

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, meets Opposition Leader Yair Lapid in his office on June 17, 2025. (Avi Ohayon/ GPO/ File)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, meets Opposition Leader Yair Lapid in his office on June 17, 2025. (Avi Ohayon/ GPO/ File)

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid says he requested an emergency security update from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the premier announced there are suspicions that “enemies” may attempt to attack Israel ahead of the October 27 election.

“I request to understand if the threats are real, and if so, how the prime minister is preparing this time to ensure the election will take place without disruptions,” Lapid writes on X.

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