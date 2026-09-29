Under heavy security, Zelensky marks 85 years since Babyn Yar massacre

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a ceremony marking 85 years since tens of thousands of Jews were gunned down by Nazis and their collaborators in a two-day rampage at Babyn Yar, in Kyiv.
According to organizers, protective measures at the event included a “special air-defense system deployed to protect the president and numerous snipers positioned amid concerns over a possible attack, including by Russian drones.”
“We must remember the terrible things that happened here many years ago, and now they are happening again — this time at the hands of the Russians,” says Zelensky.
Around 50 foreign ambassadors attended, including Israel’s Ambassador Roi Rosenblit, and the envoys from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan.
The body of Daniel Umansky, a 14-year-old Israeli citizen killed by a Russian drone in Kyiv last week, will be flown from Moldova to Israel tomorrow, according to the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine.
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