Katz says Hamas leaders abroad in Israel’s ‘crosshairs,’ vows to hunt down all those with Oct. 7 role

Defense Minister Israel Katz says Hamas’s leaders abroad are in Israel’s crosshairs, threatening to kill all those who took part in the October 7, 2023, onslaught.

“The IDF eliminated the commander of Hamas’s Northern Gaza Brigade overnight, as part of the ongoing series of operations against the terror leaders in Gaza,” says Katz in a video statement.

The defense minister says that “the Hamas leaders abroad are also in the crosshairs.”

“None of these despicable murderers, who played a central role in the October 7 massacre, may be allowed to die peacefully,” he says.

Referring to Israel’s strike on Hamas’s leaders in Qatar last year, Katz says, “Once they escaped due to a malfunction. But the next time will come, and they too will be sent to the depths of hell.”