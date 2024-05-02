Kibbutz Be’eri announces resident Dror Or was killed on Oct. 7, body being held in Gaza

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday events as they unfold.
Quebec premier calls for anti-Israel encampment at McGill to be dismantled
TORONTO — Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the encampment at Montreal’s McGill University should be dismantled as more students erected pro-Palestinian camps across some of Canada’s largest universities, demanding they divest from groups with ties to Israel.
While McGill had requested police intervention, law enforcement has not stepped in to clear the encampment and does not respond to Reuters’ questions about their plans. Students also set up encampments at Canadian schools including the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia and the University of Ottawa.
“We want the camp to be dismantled. We trust the police, let them do their job,” a spokesperson for Legault says.
There was also a pro-Israel counter-protest in Montreal Thursday. The two sides were kept separate.
On Thursday morning, students at the University of Toronto set up an encampment in a fenced-off grassy space at the school’s downtown campus where some 100 protesters gathered with dozens of tents.
According to a statement from organizers the encampment will stay until the university discloses its investments, divests from any that “sustain Israeli apartheid, occupation and illegal settlement of Palestine” and ends partnerships with some Israeli academic institutions.
A university spokesperson tells Reuters it’s “in dialogue with the protesters” and that, as of midday, the encampment was “not disruptive to normal university activities.”
Syria says 8 soldiers hurt in alleged Israeli strike that caused ‘material losses’
Eight Syrian soldiers were wounded and “material losses” were caused in an alleged Israeli airstrike on Damascus this evening, Syria’s state-run SANA broadcaster reports, citing a military source.
SANA says Israeli warplanes launched their missiles from over the Golan Heights at a site in the area of the capital.
Earlier, a security source told Reuters that the strike hit a building operated by Syrian security forces on the outskirts of Damascus.
Prestigious French university closes main Paris site due to anti-Israel occupation
PARIS — France’s prestigious Sciences Po university says it will close its main Paris site on Friday due to a fresh occupation of buildings by pro-Palestinian students protesting against Israel.
In a message sent to staff on Thursday evening, its management says the buildings in central Paris “will remain closed tomorrow, Friday May 3. We ask you to continue to work from home.”
Kibbutz Be’eri announces resident Dror Or was killed on Oct. 7, body being held in Gaza
Kibbutz Be’eri announces that its resident, Dror Or, was murdered during Hamas’s terror onslaught on October 7 and that his body is being held in Gaza.
Or had been designated as a hostage to date.
Such announcements typically come after the IDF obtains additional forensics leading to a determination of a hostage’s death.
Or, 49, was taken hostage with two of his children, Noam, 17 and Alma, 13, by Hamas terrorists who attacked their home in Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7.
The family was forced out of their safe room as terrorists set the house on fire. A neighbor saw the terrorists grabbing and taking them hostage.
Days later, the body of Yonat Or, Dror’s wife and mother of their three children, was found.
17-year-old Noam and 13-year-old Alma Or were released on November 25 as part of a temporary ceasefire deal brokered by Qatar and the United States between Hamas and Israel.
Noam and Alma’s older brother, Yahli, and their dog, Nella, survived. Yahli Or is volunteering in a year of national service in the north, and wasn’t home on October 7.
Dror Or was a chef and cheesemaker in the Be’eri Dairy, an award-winning artisanal cheese-making operation, founded in 1991 at the kibbutz.
His wife Yonat Or, was also an entrepreneur who created Ayuna, her own carpentry and furniture line in Be’eri.
The announcement from Kibbutz Be’eri brings the total of deceased Israelis being held in Gaza to 37.
Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus, security source says
An Israeli strike hit a building operated by Syrian security forces on the outskirts of Damascus earlier tonight, a security source in the alliance backing Syria’s government tells Reuters.
There is no immediate report of a strike by Syrian state media.
Turkish ministry confirms halt of all trade with Israel
Turkey stopped all exports and imports to and from Israel as of today, the Turkish trade ministry says, citing “worsening humanitarian tragedy” in Gaza.
“Export and import transactions related to Israel have been stopped, covering all products,” Turkey’s trade ministry says in a statement, confirming earlier reports on the matter.
“Turkey will strictly and decisively implement these new measures until the Israeli Government allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”
Gaza doctor dies in Israeli jail; prison says he was detained for national security reasons
A senior Palestinian doctor died in an Israeli prison after more than four months of detention, two Palestinian prisoner associations say, blaming Israel for his death.
The associations say in a joint statement that Adnan Al-Bursh, head of orthopedics at Al Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, had been detained by Israeli forces while temporarily working at Al-Awada Hospital in north Gaza.
They called his death an “assassination” and said his body remained in Israeli custody.
An Israeli military spokesperson said that the prison service had declared Bursh dead on April 19, saying that he had been detained for national security reasons in Ofer prison. The spokesperson did not comment on the cause of death.
Medical groups, including the World Health Organization, have repeatedly called for a halt to attacks on Gaza healthcare workers, with more than 200 killed so far in the Gaza conflict, according to an estimate from Insecurity Insight, a research group that collects and analyses data on attacks on aid workers around the world.
The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that Bursh’s death raised to 496 the number of medical sector workers who had been killed by Israel since October 7. It added that 1,500 others had been wounded, while 309 had been arrested. Those figures haven’t been verified
Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals for military purposes and says its operations against them have been justified by the presence of fighters.
Earlier today, the Israeli authorities released 64 Palestinians they had detained during their military offensive in Gaza via the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom Crossing, the Palestinian borders and crossings agency said.
One of them was the body of another man who had died in detention, the prisoners’ associations says.
Another freed detainee arrived in critical condition and was transferred to a hospital upon arrival, the crossings agency adds.
Dozens of Palestinians who had been freed by Israel in past months including some staff of a UN agency have reported ill-treatment during detention, including torture and deprivation of food and sleep. Israel says it adheres to international law regarding the treatment of prisoners.
The two new deaths bring the toll of Gazans who died in Israeli custody to at least 18 since the start of the war, the prisoners associations says, urging Israeli authorities to disclose the number, location and fate of detainees from Gaza.
UNRWA has documented the release of 1,506 people detained by the Israeli authorities through the Kerem Shalom Crossing as of April 4 and said the transfer of detainees regularly holds up aid. The 1,506 figure included 43 children and 84 women, it said.
Cabinet to approve closure of Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel tonight, ToI told
The cabinet will approve the closure of Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel tonight, The Times of Israel has learned.
The Knesset approved last month the so-called Al Jazeera law, giving the government temporary powers to prevent foreign news networks from operating in Israel if they are deemed by the security services to be harming national security.
Though Israeli officials have long complained about Al Jazeera’s coverage, which they say is heavily influenced by Hamas and endangers IDF troops in Gaza, in the past they stopped short of taking action, mindful of Qatar’s bankrolling of Palestinian construction projects in the Gaza Strip, which were seen by all sides as a means of staving off conflict.
This year’s Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony to be held in Gaza Envelope region instead of Jerusalem
This year’s state ceremony transitioning from Memorial Day to Independence Day will take place in southern border towns targeted on October 7 instead of the traditional location in Jerusalem, Transportation Minister Miri Regev announces.
Torches will be lit in 12 of the hardest-hit locations near the Gaza border, including Kfar Aza, Nir Oz, Re’im, Sderot, Ofakim and Nahal Oz.
Kibbutz Be’eri was supposed to be one of the sites also selected, but the town refused in opposition to the notion of holding such ceremonies while members of its community remain captive in Gaza.
The May 13 ceremony will not include the traditional fireworks display and will be pre-recorded without an audience.
Anti-gov’t protest leaders receive calls from Shin Bet urging them to ensure rallies don’t cross the line
Agents in the Shin Bet security service made a series of phone calls in recent days to leaders of the anti-government protest movement urging them to ensure that their demonstrations don’t cross the line days after a rally outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jerusalem home led to scuffles with police, Channel 12.
The Shin Bet does not deny the report saying it regularly holds conversations with “various parties designed to preserve the boundaries of legitimate discourse, reduce risks to security forces and to prevent unintentional harm to demonstrators.”
