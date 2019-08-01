49 killed in two attacks in Yemen’s Aden: official

The far-right Noam and Otzma Yehudit parties have decided that they will not run together in the upcoming elections.

The decision was made jointly in light of disagreement over the inclusion of a non-religious candidate on their unified list, a statement from the Noam party says, claiming that Otzma Yehudit was pushing for a non-yarmulke wearing candidate to be added.

Earlier, reports said former Likud MK Oren Hazan — a scandal-ridden lawmaker who went on to form his own party and got just 0.06 percent of the vote in the April elections — was in negotiations for a joint run with Otzma Yehudit. Hazan is non-religious, but it isn’t immediately clear if the Noam statement is referring to him.

Other reports said Noam representatives last night visited the offices of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party and met one of the party leaders, MK Moshe Gafni.

