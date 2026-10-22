Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

As US pursues sanctions against it, ICC wins European Union’s top rights prize

By Agencies Today, 1:36 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, March 12, 2025. (Omar Havana/AP)
The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, March 12, 2025. (Omar Havana/AP)

Facing US sanctions, the International Criminal Court is awarded the European Union’s prestigious Sakharov rights prize, European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola says.

“The European Union is built on respect for multilateralism and international institutions, and this prize recognises the important work of the court in upholding international law and justice,” Metsola tells lawmakers in Strasbourg.

The Trump administration has long been hostile to the court and has previously imposed sanctions on its prosecutors and judges.

Washington has been angry over ICC arrest warrants issued for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and over a past investigation into actions of US soldiers in Afghanistan that the ICC has since closed.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.