As US pursues sanctions against it, ICC wins European Union’s top rights prize

Facing US sanctions, the International Criminal Court is awarded the European Union’s prestigious Sakharov rights prize, European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola says.

“The European Union is built on respect for multilateralism and international institutions, and this prize recognises the important work of the court in upholding international law and justice,” Metsola tells lawmakers in Strasbourg.

The Trump administration has long been hostile to the court and has previously imposed sanctions on its prosecutors and judges.

Washington has been angry over ICC arrest warrants issued for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and over a past investigation into actions of US soldiers in Afghanistan that the ICC has since closed.