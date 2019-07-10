The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Authorities say 2019 has seen sharp decrease in fires from arson balloons
The year 2019 has seen a marked decrease in the number of fires caused by incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip, authorities say.
According to data released by security forces, firefighters and the Nature and Parks Authority, this year has so far seen an average of two fires a day and 10 during flare-ups, compared to 8-10 and 30 during flare-ups last year.
Last year saw 34,000 dunams (8,400 acres) of land burned in such fires, while this year has so far had only 1,400 dunams (346 acres) affected.
Additionally, the average response time for firefighters dropped from eight minutes in 2018 to nine minutes this year.
Trump says Iran sanctions will soon be ‘increased substantially’
US President Donald Trump warns sanctions against Iran will soon be “increased substantially” after Tehran said it exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington.
“Iran has long been secretly ‘enriching,’ in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration,” Trump says on Twitter.
“Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially!”
— AFP
Israel tried to assassinate Hamas commanders, Gazan sources tell Lebanese paper
Hamas officials claim Israel has made several attempts to assassinate top figures in the Gaza Strip, according to a Lebanese paper.
Citing unnamed Hamas sources, the pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar reports that Israel made the attempts following a botched special forces operation in the Strip in November.
It says a collaborator attempted to poison one top commander, while a hit on another top official was attempted with a booby-trapped package. Both failed, the terror group sources claimed.
Israelis take over East Jerusalem home after court battle
A Palestinian family has been evicted from a home in East Jerusalem near the Old City after Israelis won a court battle that stretched more than two decades, activists say.
The apartment in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan was home to a 53-year-old woman and her four children, according to Israeli left-wing group Peace Now.
Police evicted the residents from the apartment and they will at least temporarily stay with relatives.
An Israeli court found that the Elad foundation, which seeks to increase the Jewish presence in mainly Palestinian East Jerusalem, had legally purchased that portion of the property and ruled in its favor.
— AFP
Report: UN nuclear watchdog confirms Iran now enriching uranium to 4.5%
The UN nuclear watchdog has said Iran is now enriching uranium to 4.5 percent purity after breaching its enrichment cap earlier this week, diplomats tell Reuters.
Tehran has previously said it would move from the 3.67% agreed under the deal to the 5% needed to operate the Bushehr nuclear reactor.
Iran’s move comes a year after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the nuclear deal. Since then, America has imposed sanctions blocking Iranian crude oil from being sold on the world market.
Two teen terrorists involved in deadly stabbing attack given 35 and 32 years
Two Palestinian teenage terrorists involved in a deadly stabbing attack that killed off-duty soldier Tuvia Yanai Weissman and seriously wounded another Israeli man in 2016 have been sentenced to 35 and 32 years in prison, the army says.
A third terrorist involved in the plot was sentenced late last year to 35 years in prison and ordered to pay a NIS 1.25 million ($330,000) fine.
The military prosecution requested life sentences for all three, but this was denied by the court as the terrorists were minors at the time of the attack.
The two assailants given 35-year sentences were convicted for carrying out the stabbing attack in a West Bank supermarket in February 2016. The third terrorist was involved in the planning and intended to take part in the attack, but was turned away by the store’s security guard, preventing him from taking part in the stabbing.
The two men who were sentenced today were also ordered to pay NIS 2.5 million ($660,000) in damages to the families of the victims.
— Judah Ari Gross
Police probing case of suspected child trafficking in ultra-Orthodox community
A court in Nazareth has allowed the publication of details in the investigation of a suspected child trafficking case.
Police suspect that a childless ultra-Orthodox couple enlisted the help of a rabbi’s wife to take a child from a mentally ill pregnant woman.
The rabbi’s wife was reportedly the woman’s legal guardian. The woman was flown to the US where she underwent surgery at a hospital with ties to the ultra-Orthodox community. The infant was removed and handed over to the couple.
The rabbi’s wife has denied any involvement in the child’s adoption.
A lawyer for the biological mother’s family says the case is not an isolated one, but part of a system that has been operating in Israel for some time.
Arab Israeli convicted of assisting terrorists in Temple Mount attack
Arab Israeli Amjad Jabarin has been convicted of knowingly assisting the three gunmen who killed two police officers outside the Temple Mount compound two years ago.
The indictment said Jabarin transported the three terrorists to Jerusalem, spoke with them about their plans ahead of time, and “even offered to join them in carrying out the attack on at least two occasions.”
The three terrorists themselves were killed in the attack, which claimed the lives of Master Sgt. Kamil Shnaan and Master Sgt. Haiel Sitawe.
Jabarin will be sentenced at a later date.
Ya’alon: Lapid will be an excellent prime minister when the time comes
Blue and White’s Moshe Ya’alon, no. 3 on the party’s Knesset slate, was reported in recent weeks to be unhappy with the so-called “rotation” agreement between party chief Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, which would have them rotate the premiership between them if they form the next government.
Reports in Hebrew media said Ya’alon was critical of the deal, leading to tensions withing the party leadership.
Today he tweets: “Any who look for cracks in Blue and White will find an iron wall of partnership.
“Yair Lapid, my partner and friend, is an experienced ally… I have no doubt that Yair will be an excellent prime minister when the time comes.”
Police arrest Palestinian suspected of molesting 13-year-old girl
Police say they have arrested a Palestinian in his thirties on suspicion of molesting a 13-year-old Israeli girl at a school where he worked.
Officials say the crime is believed to have taken place in late May, and the suspect escaped to the West Bank after committing it. He was arrested yesterday.
A judge has extended the suspect’s remand by six days.
Body of missing American scientist found on Greek island
Police have recovered a woman’s body on the Greek island of Crete they think belonged to an American scientist who was reported missing while attending a conference.
Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, was last seen July 2. Colleagues at the conference said they believed Eaton had gone for a run near the port of Chania.
Police say the body found Monday was in a cave near the port. Homicide detectives from Athens were traveling to Crete to lead an investigation.
Eaton’s husband is an Israeli-born molecular biologist.
— AP with Times of Israel staff
Merkel suffers new shaking spell, third in a month
German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered a new trembling spell today, the third time in less than a month, raising questions over her health.
Merkel began shaking involuntarily as national anthems were being played at the reception of Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, an AFP photographer witnessed.
A government spokesman played down the trembling, telling AFP: “The chancellor is well and the talks with the Finnish prime minister will go on as planned.”
— AFP
US proceeding with plan for coalition to deter Iran threats
The US will move ahead with plans to build a coalition of nations to monitor and deter Iranian threats against commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf area, and in a heavy trafficked waterway between the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff says.
Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford says the Pentagon has developed a specific plan, and that he believes it will be clear within a couple of weeks which nations are willing to join the effort.
Mark Esper, the acting secretary of defense, raised the issue last month with allied officials at NATO headquarters, but no nations were ready to commit to participating. Esper said at the time that the plans would have to be further refined.
— AP
Israel expresses ‘full solidarity’ with Cyprus in drilling spat with Turkey
A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry expresses support for Cyprus, which has complained that Turkey is drilling in its territorial waters.
“Israel follows with serious concern recent steps taken by Turkey in the waters off Cyprus’s northeast coast and reiterates its full support and solidarity with [Cyprus] in exercising its sovereign rights in its maritime areas and its opposition to any attempt to violate these rights,” Emmanuel Nahshon tweeted.
Lebanese parliament chief: US sanctions on Hezbollah an ‘aggression’
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri condemns US sanctions imposed yesterday against three leaders of Hezbollah, calling them “aggression” against the country.
The unprecedented sanctions against Hezbollah elected officials constitute “aggression against the House of Representatives, and certainly against Lebanon,” Berri says in a statement issued by the presidency of parliament.
— AFP
British ambassador to US resigning over Trump criticism
Britain’s Foreign Office says UK Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch has resigned after diplomatic cables criticizing Trump were leaked.
The leaked memos revealed Britain’s ambassador had described the president and his White House as “inept” and “uniquely dysfunctional.”
Trump has raged over the revelations, and has lashed out at both Darroch and British Prime Minister Theresa May.
“The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,” Darroch writes in his resignation letter. “I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.”
— with agencies
