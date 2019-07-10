Authorities say 2019 has seen sharp decrease in fires from arson balloons

The year 2019 has seen a marked decrease in the number of fires caused by incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip, authorities say.

According to data released by security forces, firefighters and the Nature and Parks Authority, this year has so far seen an average of two fires a day and 10 during flare-ups, compared to 8-10 and 30 during flare-ups last year.

Last year saw 34,000 dunams (8,400 acres) of land burned in such fires, while this year has so far had only 1,400 dunams (346 acres) affected.

Additionally, the average response time for firefighters dropped from eight minutes in 2018 to nine minutes this year.