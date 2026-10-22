Canada, Turkey sign ‘strategic partnership’ as part of Carney push to cut reliance on US

NATO allies Canada and Turkey have upgraded their relations to a “strategic partnership” during the first bilateral visit by a Canadian prime minister, as Mark Carney seeks new global trade partners to reduce reliance on the United States.

The agreement by Carney and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan marks a significant thaw in diplomatic ties that had long been cool over Canadian concerns over human rights and a past embargo on sending weapons to Turkey.

The new partnership signed in Ankara focuses on trade and investment, defense and security, energy, and social and diplomatic ties. It aims to create jobs and opportunities for Canadian and Turkish companies to do more business together.

Carney is on a global trade blitz that he hopes will help buffer Canada from a trade war with the US, where President Donald Trump has applied sweeping tariffs and questioned the neighboring country’s sovereignty.

Speaking next to Erdogan at Turkey’s presidential palace, Carney says the strategic partnership would have four pillars and include a three-year action plan.

“We’ve planted the seeds of something new: a strategic partnership that will create new opportunities for our workers and businesses, and greater security and prosperity for both our peoples. With care and commitment, it will grow for generations to come,” Carney says.

At the ceremony, Canadian and Turkish ministers sign cooperation deals on energy, defense and air transport.