Car crash in central West Bank kills one, wounds 3, police say

A collision involving a truck and two private vehicles killed a driver and moderately wounded three passengers a short while ago on Route 465, near the Palestinian village of Aboud in the central West Bank, Israeli police say.

The dead man is about 35 years old, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service. It adds that two of the wounded have been taken to a hospital by the Red Crescent, indicating they are Palestinian. The statements don’t specify whether the other casualties are Israeli or Palestinian.

Officers are on the scene, and traffic inspectors are en route to investigate the crash, police say, adding that the road has been shut down in both directions.