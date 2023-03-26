Coalition parties line up behind Netanyahu

The Shas and United Torah Judaism parties are doubling down on backing for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reportedly releasing statements saying they will continue to support the premier, amid massive opposition to the government’s judicial overhaul.

The near identical statements from the parties say they will continue “to support the prime minister and his decisions.” They also deny any murmurings of disunity.

In a separate statement, the Otzma Yehudit party says it is fully behind Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, urging them to ignore calls for the judicial overhaul drive to be stopped.

“The right has no mandate to torpedo the judicial reform and instigate violence,” it says.

Party leader Itamar Ben Gvir had loudly lobbied for Netanyahu to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, sparking Sunday night’s unprecedented protests.