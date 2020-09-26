Cop attacked while trying to arrest bare-faced offender

A police officer has been hospitalized after being attacked while trying to enforce mask-wearing regulations in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, police say.

The officer was among a group of cops that attempted to detain a man who was seen out without a mask and who refused to produce identification.

Police say that during the arrest, the suspect and several others began attacking officers, hitting one in the head with a rock.

The officer’s condition is not known.

Silwan is a majority Palestinian neighborhood southeast of the Old City.