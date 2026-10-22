Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

El Al says it’s delaying relaunch of flights to Marrakech amid new security directives

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 5:37 pm
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Israel’s flagship carrier El Al says it is delaying next month’s relaunch of flight services to Marrakech, Morocco, following new directives by Israeli security authorities.

El Al’s Sun D’Or subsidiary, which had planned to resume the Tel Aviv-Marrakech route originally on November 16, has canceled tickets through December 15.

The move comes after Israeli charter carriers Arkia and Israir earlier this month halted ticket sales on the route to Marrakech pending clarification of new security directives in the wake of the flydubai terror attack, including for flights by Israeli airlines operating leased foreign aircraft and crews.

“We remain in ongoing contact with security authorities and relevant officials to obtain the necessary approvals to operate this route, and we will provide further updates accordingly,” El Al says in a statement.

El Al says passengers whose booked flights have been canceled can choose between a full monetary refund, a credit voucher for future use, and a rebooking to an El Al or Sun d’Or destination in Europe.

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