Syrian media claims Israel strikes in Quneitra, causing damage
Syrian media reports an Israeli strike in the Quneitra area in the country’s south.
According to the reports, an IDF missile landed and caused damage, but not casualties.
Hebrew-language reports say residents of the Golan Heights have heard explosions.
United Right complains about anonymous ads it says are Likud’s
United Right petitions to the Central Elections Committee against anonymous ads published on right-wing news sites that criticize the party.
Reports say the ruling Likud party is behind the banners, which are illegal since the law bans anonymous election propaganda.
The banners criticized United Right, a union between Jewish Home, National Union and New Right, for failing to include the far-right Otzma Yehudit, claiming that “without ‘Otzma’ there is no right-wing government.”
It slammed New Right leaders Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett, saying they are “sabotaging the right” and that Bennett is “again dismantling the right” — a reference to when he left the Jewish Home to form New Right.
הקמפיין האנונימי הזה מופיע באתרים מגזריים, ומפנה ללינק לא קיים. מי עומד מאחורי זה? pic.twitter.com/f5nGAjxQNj
— Akiva Novick (@akivanovick) August 1, 2019
EU to work with top Iran diplomat despite US sanctions
The European Union says it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and vows to continue working with him.
“We regret this decision,” says Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela, a spokesman for EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini.
“From our side, we will continue to work with Mr. Zarif as Iran’s most senior diplomat and in view of the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels,” Martin says.
PA ordered to pay $12.5 million to orphans of terror victim
The Jerusalem District Court orders the Palestinian Authority to pay NIS 44 million ($12.5 million) as compensation to the orphans of a terror victim killed in the Gaza Strip 19 years ago.
Miri Amitai, a teacher, was one of two people killed when a bomb exploded next to a school bus near Kfar Darom in the Gush Katif area, which was evacuated and cleared of Jewish presence in the 2005 disengagement.
The court ruled that the terror attack was committed by PA operatives, after Yair Naveh, the deputy IDF chief of staff at the time, testified in court.
Judge Moshe Drori, in his last ruling before retiring, accepted the requested compensation amount, saying that he would have likely even accepted a higher sum had it been requested.
