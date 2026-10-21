Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Explosion in Yemen’s Aden near airport; police official says blast caused by Houthi missile

By AFP Today, 11:09 am
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An explosion was heard in the Yemeni city of Aden and smoke seen rising near the airport, as fighting intensifies between government forces and the Iran-backed Houthi group.

The police official says the blast was “caused by a Houthi missile,” speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

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