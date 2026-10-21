Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Explosion in Yemen’s Aden near airport; police official says blast caused by Houthi missile
An explosion was heard in the Yemeni city of Aden and smoke seen rising near the airport, as fighting intensifies between government forces and the Iran-backed Houthi group.
The police official says the blast was “caused by a Houthi missile,” speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.
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