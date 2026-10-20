Elon Musk last week ordered the slowdown of a military-grade version of Starlink that Ukraine relies on, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials and people familiar with the matter.

The restriction on Starlink hampered Ukraine’s attack and air defense drone missions against Russia.

Musk and US President Donald Trump discussed the Starlink decision in a call soon after the slowdown became public, while the president was campaigning last week, the report says.

The two also discussed the matter prior to the decision to throttle Starlink, the Journal reports.

Musk earlier said use of Starlink’s military version, known as Starshield, was ultimately up to Trump as US president.