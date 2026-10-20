12:38 am

Musk ordered Starlink slowdown that blindsided Ukraine — WSJ

By Reuters
This combination of pictures created on November 8, 2024 shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) gives a press conference at the European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Hungary, on November 7, 2024, SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk (C) looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023, and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) attends a town hall meeting at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, on September 17, 2024. (AFP)
This combination of pictures created on November 8, 2024 shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) gives a press conference at the European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Hungary, on November 7, 2024, SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk (C) looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023, and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) attends a town hall meeting at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, on September 17, 2024. (AFP)

Elon Musk last week ordered the slowdown of a military-grade version of Starlink that Ukraine relies on, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials and people familiar with the matter.

The restriction on Starlink hampered Ukraine’s attack and air defense drone missions against Russia.

Musk and US President Donald Trump discussed the Starlink decision in a call soon after the slowdown became public, while the president was campaigning last week, the report says.

The two also discussed the matter prior to the decision to throttle Starlink, the Journal reports.

Musk earlier said use of Starlink’s military version, known as Starshield, was ultimately up to Trump as US president.

11:56 pm

Iran’s FM says no response from Saudi Arabia and Houthis on its mediation initiative

By Reuters
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells Iraq’s Al Ekhbariya TV in an interview aired today that Tehran has not received a response from Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis on its mediation initiative.

The offer was first made by Araghchi earlier this month as Iran-aligned ​Houthis intensified strikes on the kingdom.

Iran provides financial backing and support to the Houthi rebel group, though it has denied being involved in the strikes on Saudi Arabia.

11:41 pm

Trump criticized for again using term ‘Shylock’ during speech at a rally

By AP and ToI Staff

Several former Republican lawmakers criticize US President Donald Trump for again using a term considered antisemitic.

Trump was defending Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall against Democrats’ ads that criticize the physician for aggressive collection of small medical debts from his patients.

Trump quipped that the ads paint Marshall as a “Shylock,” a slur that plays on stereotypes of Jewish people and is derived from William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice.”

Barbara Comstock, a former Republican congresswoman from Virginia, says “Trump once again lets loose his anti-Semitic rhetoric” and calls it “a bizarre defense of” Marshall, the Kansas senator.

Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman from Illinois, notes on social media that “Trump publicly used the antisemitic term again” and predicted “no one on the right” would condemn it.

The White House does not immediately respond to a request for comment about the president’s use of the word.

Last year, Trump said he did not know the antisemitic history of the term after he was criticized for using it during a rally in Iowa.

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11:32 pm

Hegseth says he ‘had a chance’ to meet Netanyahu in Israel when visiting troops

By Reuters
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with Britain’s Defense Minister Wes Streeting at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2026. (Nathan Howard/POOL/AFP)
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with Britain’s Defense Minister Wes Streeting at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2026. (Nathan Howard/POOL/AFP)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirms that he visited US troops in Israel yesterday and says he will not discuss the details of a private conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I was there visiting our troops, [and] had a chance to talk to the prime minister. Of course, the nature of our conversation is not something I would talk about, but they’ve been good partners, and I appreciate that,” Hegseth tells reporters.

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