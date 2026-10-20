Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Musk ordered Starlink slowdown that blindsided Ukraine — WSJ

By Reuters Today, 12:38 am
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This combination of pictures created on November 8, 2024 shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) gives a press conference at the European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Hungary, on November 7, 2024, SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk (C) looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023, and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) attends a town hall meeting at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, on September 17, 2024. (AFP)
This combination of pictures created on November 8, 2024 shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) gives a press conference at the European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Hungary, on November 7, 2024, SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk (C) looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023, and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) attends a town hall meeting at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, on September 17, 2024. (AFP)

Elon Musk last week ordered the slowdown of a military-grade version of Starlink that Ukraine relies on, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials and people familiar with the matter.

The restriction on Starlink hampered Ukraine’s attack and air defense drone missions against Russia.

Musk and US President Donald Trump discussed the Starlink decision in a call soon after the slowdown became public, while the president was campaigning last week, the report says.

The two also discussed the matter prior to the decision to throttle Starlink, the Journal reports.

Musk earlier said use of Starlink’s military version, known as Starshield, was ultimately up to Trump as US president.

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