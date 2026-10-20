Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Iran’s FM says no response from Saudi Arabia and Houthis on its mediation initiative
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells Iraq’s Al Ekhbariya TV in an interview aired today that Tehran has not received a response from Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis on its mediation initiative.
The offer was first made by Araghchi earlier this month as Iran-aligned Houthis intensified strikes on the kingdom.
Iran provides financial backing and support to the Houthi rebel group, though it has denied being involved in the strikes on Saudi Arabia.
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