Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Iran’s FM says no response from Saudi Arabia and Houthis on its mediation initiative

By Reuters 20 October 2026, 11:56 pm
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells Iraq’s Al Ekhbariya TV in an interview aired today that Tehran has not received a response from Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis on its mediation initiative.

The offer was first made by Araghchi earlier this month as Iran-aligned ​Houthis intensified strikes on the kingdom.

Iran provides financial backing and support to the Houthi rebel group, though it has denied being involved in the strikes on Saudi Arabia.

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