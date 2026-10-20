Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Trump criticized for again using term ‘Shylock’ during speech at a rally

By AP and ToI Staff Today, 11:41 pm
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Several former Republican lawmakers criticize US President Donald Trump for again using a term considered antisemitic.

Trump was defending Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall against Democrats’ ads that criticize the physician for aggressive collection of small medical debts from his patients.

Trump quipped that the ads paint Marshall as a “Shylock,” a slur that plays on stereotypes of Jewish people and is derived from William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice.”

Barbara Comstock, a former Republican congresswoman from Virginia, says “Trump once again lets loose his anti-Semitic rhetoric” and calls it “a bizarre defense of” Marshall, the Kansas senator.

Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman from Illinois, notes on social media that “Trump publicly used the antisemitic term again” and predicted “no one on the right” would condemn it.

The White House does not immediately respond to a request for comment about the president’s use of the word.

Last year, Trump said he did not know the antisemitic history of the term after he was criticized for using it during a rally in Iowa.

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