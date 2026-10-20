Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Hegseth says he ‘had a chance’ to meet Netanyahu in Israel when visiting troops
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirms that he visited US troops in Israel yesterday and says he will not discuss the details of a private conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“I was there visiting our troops, [and] had a chance to talk to the prime minister. Of course, the nature of our conversation is not something I would talk about, but they’ve been good partners, and I appreciate that,” Hegseth tells reporters.
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