Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Hegseth says he ‘had a chance’ to meet Netanyahu in Israel when visiting troops

By Reuters Today, 11:32 pm
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US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with Britain’s Defense Minister Wes Streeting at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2026. (Nathan Howard/POOL/AFP)
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with Britain’s Defense Minister Wes Streeting at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2026. (Nathan Howard/POOL/AFP)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirms that he visited US troops in Israel yesterday and says he will not discuss the details of a private conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I was there visiting our troops, [and] had a chance to talk to the prime minister. Of course, the nature of our conversation is not something I would talk about, but they’ve been good partners, and I appreciate that,” Hegseth tells reporters.

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