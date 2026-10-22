Footage shows settlers forcing Palestinians and Israeli activists to leave land during olive harvest

Palestinian media outlets publish footage showing a verbal confrontation between settlers and Israeli activists and Palestinians who, according to the reports, had arrived to harvest olives near the village of Jamma’in in the western West Bank.

The settlers can be heard saying, “Get back! Why do you have axes for the olive harvest?” One of the settlers then grabs what appears to be a hammer or small axe and throws it into the air. One of the Israeli activists responds, telling the settler, “Get out of here.”

Another settler can be heard saying, “This [apparently referring to the land] belongs to the grazing area [of the settlers]. I’ll fuck you up. Come on, get the hell home.”

The footage then shows the Palestinians apparently preparing to leave the area.

There are currently no reports of injuries in the incident.

#متابعة | مستـ"وطنون يعتدون على قاطفي الزيتون ومتضامنين أجانب في أراضي بلدة جماعين بنابلس ووادي ياسوف بسلفيت. pic.twitter.com/IIYpXCIV0D — فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) October 22, 2026

???? مستوطنون يعتدون على قاطفي الزيتون والمتضامنين معهم في أراضي جماعين شمال سلفيت.

– هاجم مستوطنون قاطفي الزيتون والمتضامنين معهم في أراضي بلدة جماعين، بمنطقة وادي ياسوف شمال محافظة سلفيت، في ظل تصاعد اعتداءات المستوطنين على المزارعين خلال موسم قطف الزيتون. pic.twitter.com/YVlwwCxYdC — شبكة يافا الإخبارية (@yaffa_ps) October 22, 2026