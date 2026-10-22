Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

Footage shows settlers forcing Palestinians and Israeli activists to leave land during olive harvest

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 9:55 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets publish footage showing a verbal confrontation between settlers and Israeli activists and Palestinians who, according to the reports, had arrived to harvest olives near the village of Jamma’in in the western West Bank.

The settlers can be heard saying, “Get back! Why do you have axes for the olive harvest?” One of the settlers then grabs what appears to be a hammer or small axe and throws it into the air. One of the Israeli activists responds, telling the settler, “Get out of here.”

Another settler can be heard saying, “This [apparently referring to the land] belongs to the grazing area [of the settlers]. I’ll fuck you up. Come on, get the hell home.”

The footage then shows the Palestinians apparently preparing to leave the area.

There are currently no reports of injuries in the incident.

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