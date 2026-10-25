Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

France’s far-right frontrunner Le Pen kicks off presidential campaign in wake of unrest

By AFP Today, 4:25 pm
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French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV at Place de la Concorde, Paris, France, on September 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV at Place de la Concorde, Paris, France, on September 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Marine Le Pen, France’s far-right candidate to succeed President Emmanuel Macron in elections in six months, is preparing to give her first campaign speech today, a day after protests sweeping the country again flared into violence.

Le Pen — the frontrunner according to surveys — is seen to be benefiting in the polls from the convulsions France has been going through for weeks, punctuated by mass rallies and violent clashes yesterday and a week earlier.

More than 400,000 people marched in major French cities yesterday to protest against the rising cost of living, with clashes erupting after groups of masked protesters broke away from the demonstrations.

Police made more than 1,300 arrests and Interior Minister Laurent Nunez blamed much of the violence on “ultra-left” extremists.

Similar nationwide protests a week earlier also descended into unrest, following four weeks of student demonstrations over the poor state of France’s schools.

Unions and Yellow Vest protesters have vowed to keep up their street marches in the weeks ahead, pointing to a febrile period as the elections draw near.

Le Pen, who will address 10,000 members of her National Rally (RN) party in the city of Orleans, has accused Macron’s centrist government of being soft on violent protesters and lacking authority.

Police today are filtering traffic going into Orleans, after thousands of counter-protesters opposed to Le Pen and her anti-immigration, nationalist RN marched in the city yesterday chanting anti-fascist slogans.

Police put their numbers at 13,000, while organizers estimated the turnout at twice that.

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