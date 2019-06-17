France’s Macron ‘regrets’ that Iran might break nuclear deal

French President Emmanuel Macron says he “regrets” Iran’s announcement that it could break the uranium stockpile limit set by the nuclear deal with Iran and world powers in the next 10 days.

Speaking at a news conference in Paris, Macron said Iran so far still respects its obligations under the 2015 accord.

France “strongly encourages Iran to maintain a patient and responsible attitude,” he adds.

Macron declines to comment about who was behind the alleged attacks on oil shipping in the Gulf of Oman as France is still in the process of collecting information.

He reaffirms that he is in favor of maintaining the nuclear deal, but wants new talks to encompass Iran’s ballistic missile activities and the main crises in the Middle East.

