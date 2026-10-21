Haredi anti-enlistment protesters block traffic at Kfar Saba police station, Ra’anana Junction

Police say an “illegal protest” is blocking the road near the Kfar Saba police station, as footage shows dozens of Haredi men rallying there and at the nearby Ra’anana Junction on Route 4.

Officers on the scene at the station are redirecting traffic and working to reopen the road “and restore order,” police say, urging drivers to travel via other routes.

הערינג: בעקבות מעצר העריק – הפלג משתולל כעת בכפר סבא וחוסם את הכביש ליד תחנת המשטרה pic.twitter.com/UG8vrjk5Q8 — הערינג (@NewsHerring) October 21, 2026

Haredi media reports the protest erupted after a student at the Torah BeTifartah yeshiva in Elad was detained at the Kfar Saba police station today for allegedly driving an unregistered car.

The student was reportedly transferred to the Military Police after officers found he had failed to comply with enlistment orders.

טוביה יגלניק: במחאה על מעצר עריק חרדי: דיווח על חסימת כביש 4 בשני הכיוונים באזור צומת כפר-סבא רעננה@tuvyayagelnik pic.twitter.com/wdkGWCDDsb — חדשות הסקופים. (@Haskupim) October 21, 2026