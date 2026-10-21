Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Haredi anti-enlistment protesters block traffic at Kfar Saba police station, Ra’anana Junction

By Noam Lehmann Today, 4:48 pm
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Police say an “illegal protest” is blocking the road near the Kfar Saba police station, as footage shows dozens of Haredi men rallying there and at the nearby Ra’anana Junction on Route 4.

Officers on the scene at the station are redirecting traffic and working to reopen the road “and restore order,” police say, urging drivers to travel via other routes.

Haredi media reports the protest erupted after a student at the Torah BeTifartah yeshiva in Elad was detained at the Kfar Saba police station today for allegedly driving an unregistered car.

The student was reportedly transferred to the Military Police after officers found he had failed to comply with enlistment orders.

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