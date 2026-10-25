IDF launches pre-planned drill simulating multifront attack, 2 days before election

The IDF began a drill simulating a multifront attack this morning, two days before Israel’s national elections.

The exercise will last through tomorrow in the north and center of the country, with the participation of the Israeli Air Force, Northern Command and Central Command. There will be an increased presence of security forces and aircraft in those areas, the IDF warns.

The IDF says the drill aims to “maintain the forces’ alertness and readiness, strengthen the ability to defend communities, and make full use of aerial capabilities for defense in the area.”

On Friday, the IDF said troops would practice “a variety of scenarios, including a surprise attack and infiltration into Israeli territory by air and land,” including implementing lessons learned from the October 7, 2023, onslaught.

The IDF says the drill was pre-planned, and there is no fear of a security incident.