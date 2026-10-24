IDF to impose lockdown on West Bank, bar Palestinians from settlements until after election day

The Israeli military will be imposing a lockdown on the West Bank during Israel’s national elections on Tuesday, as well as preventing Palestinian laborers from entering settlements on Sunday and Monday.

The IDF says that following a fresh assessment, on Sunday and Monday, Palestinians with work permits will not be allowed to enter Israeli settlements across the West Bank and Jordan Valley, with the exception of industrial zones and a “limited number of other approved areas.”

According to data from last year, some 9,000 Palestinians have permits to work in settlements or nearby industrial zones.

Additionally, Israel’s political leadership has approved the defense establishment’s recommendation to impose a complete ban on Palestinian workers entering all settlements and industrial zones on election day, as well as shuttering all West Bank land crossings with Israel for Palestinians, the military says.

The crossings will reopen and the ban on Palestinian workers will be lifted after election day.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir last week placed the military on its “highest state of alert” and canceled soldiers’ leave, saying the IDF’s mission was to ensure that Tuesday’s election could take place safely and on schedule “without external interference.”

The IDF also said it would be conducting a major military drill on Sunday and Monday in the north and center of the country.