Iran says virus contagion slows for fourth day
Iran’s new cases of coronavirus have dropped for the fourth consecutive day, official figures released today show, as a two-week holiday in the Islamic republic came to an end.
Iran registered 2,560 new infections of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour tells a televised news conference.
It is the fourth consecutive drop in new cases since Tehran declared 3,111 on March 31.
Jahanpour said there were an additional 158 fatalities from the virus, bringing the country’s official death toll to 3,452.
Iran is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with 55,743 officially declared cases, though there has been speculation abroad that the real number could be higher.
Jahanpour said that while 4,103 patients were in critical condition, recoveries had increased over recent days and a total of 19,736 people had left hospital.
After resisting lockdown or quarantine measures, Iran imposed an intercity travel ban late last month until April 8.
Officials have indicated that the ban, along with other measures to combat the spread of the virus such as the closure of schools and religious sites, could be extended.
Saturday should have marked a return to regular activity in Iran after a two-week holiday for the Persian New Year.
— AFP
More than 60,000 deaths worldwide from coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 60,000 people worldwide, nearly three quarters of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled from official sources.
A total of 61,195 deaths have been recorded, including over 44,000 in Europe, the continent worst hit by the virus.
The official tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of cases.
With 14,681 deaths, Italy is the country with the highest death toll, followed by Spain (11,744), the United States (7,159), France (6,507) and Britain (4,313).
Since COVID-19 first emerged, 1,130,204 cases have been declared officially in the world, with more than half of them in Europe (610,846).
There have been 290,219 in the United States and Canada (7,325 deaths between them) and 115,777 cases in Asia (4,124 deaths).
— with AFP
France discussing use of protective masks in public
France’s health minister says the government is in discussion with experts over whether all residents should be wearing a protective mask to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
Olivier Veran indicated it has not been recommended by French authorities for everyone to wear a mask. But he says the idea is under discussion with the scientific council, virology experts and health agencies.
Veran also says the French government is committed to obtaining a plentiful supply of masks. He added ” we have to be able to produce masks, for people who are not caregivers, who are what are called people who are on the second line, people who will be in contact with the public.”
— AP
Spanish PM to ask parliament for 2-week extension on lockdown
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says he will ask Spain’s Parliament to extend the country’s state of emergency another two weeks to battle the new coronavirus outbreak.
Spain has been under lockdown since March 14. The state of emergency is due to expire on April 11.
The extension of two more weeks will extend it until April 26 and take the lockdown to six full weeks.
The leader of the main opposition party has already said it will support the government when it asks the Parliament session for the extension this week. This will be the second extension Sánchez has requested.
Spain has 11,744 fatalities and 124,736 infections and from the pandemic. It is on pace with Italy as the countries with the most infections after the United States.
But the expansion of the outbreak is slowing and Spain’s hospitals have helped over 34,000 recover from the COVID-19 virus.
Sanchez notes Spain is slowing the curve but needs more time to continue its progress.
The national lockdown has closed down all non-essential industries and only allows people to leave their homes for food and medicine purchases.
— AP
Islamic Jihad chief phones Abbas, praising PA leader’s handling of pandemic
Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhaleh phoned Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and lauded his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the official PA news site Wafa reports.
“President Abbas also expressed readiness to provide assistance in the treatment of the former head of the Islamic Jihad Ramadan Shalah,” Wafa adds.
“They also exchanged views on the general issues of interest to the Palestinian people.”
PA announces 17 more coronavirus cases in West Bank, bringing total to 210
The Palestinian Authority announces that it has confirmed 17 new cases of coronavirus since last evening, bringing the total number of carriers in the West Bank to 210.
Dozens seen strolling Tel Aviv boardwalk in violation of guidelines; 11 fines given in Jerusalem
Dozens of Israelis are seen out for strolls along the Tel Aviv beach, primarily in the southern parts of the city and Jaffa in an apparent violation of the coronavirus guidelines that bar people from going beyond 100 meters from their homes.
In Jerusalem, police say they handed out NIS 5,000 fines to 11 Israelis who violated the guidelines last night. Among them was a 35-year-old landlord who was arrested on suspicions that he’s been operating a gambling ring in his apartment.
Officer in Italian PM’s security detail dies of virus
An Italian policeman who worked in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s security detail has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, the country’s police force says.
The Italian government says that, when officer Giorgio Guastamacchia tested positive on March 21, he had not been in contact with Conte for at least two weeks.
The Corriere della Sera reported at the time that Conte, 55, was tested as a precaution, turning up a negative result for the virus.
The head of the Italian police force expressed his condolences for Guastamacchia, who was 52.
Italy has recorded the world’s largest number of official COVID-19 fatalities and is on course to surpass 15,000 deaths this weekend.
— AFP
Singer Pink says she had COVID-19, gives $1M to relief funds
The Jewish singer Pink has tested positive for COVID-19, she says, also announcing that she is donating $500,000 each to two emergency funds.
In a pair of tweets, she says she and her three-year-old son were displaying symptoms two weeks ago, and she tested positive after accessing tests through a primary care physician. Her family had already been sheltering at home and continued to do so, she said. They were tested again “just a few days ago,” and were negative.
The Grammy Award-winning artist behind eight studio albums and hits like “Get the Party Started,” “What About Us,” “Raise Your Glass” and “Just Give Me a Reason” called for for free and widespread testing.
“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she writes. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”
She announces she’s donating $1 million across two coronavirus-related relief funds, with $500,000 each going to the Temple University Hospital Fund in Philadelphia and the COVID-19 response fund run by the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.
The Temple University donation honors the singer born Alecia Moore’s mother, Judy Moore, who worked at the hospital’s cardiomyopathy and heart transplant center for nearly two decades, she said.
She called health care workers “heroes” and ended her post with an appeal to the public.
“These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home,” she wrote. “Please. Stay. Home.”
— AP
Turkey tightens controls in public places over virus threat
Turkey has stepped up controls this morning on crowded public spaces including markets and ferries in Istanbul a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed the use of face masks to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
Turkey has so far recorded 425 coronavirus-related deaths and nearly 21,000 cases, most of them in the country’s economic capital Istanbul, according to official figures.
From Saturday, all those going out to shops or markets must wear a face mask, Erdogan said, calling on the population to maintain a distance of “three paces” from each other when outside.
At an Istanbul bazaar in the Besiktas neighborhood open every Saturday, police and local municipal employees handled the use of masks and hand disinfectants, while checking the temperature of incoming customers at the entrance.
Veli Yildirim, 50, who sells vegetables including tomatoes, says the measures came “too late.”
“We are the latest compared to the rest of the world. Even this is not enough, there should be a complete lockdown” in Istanbul, he tells AFP.
The bazaar looks quite calm — in stark contrast to its usual noisy and crowded state.
Vendors complain their business have been hit badly.
“This has a had a big impact, there is no one at the market, at this time of the day, we have nothing to do here,” says Abbas Kose, who sells vine leaves.
At the ferries in Istanbul, passengers are seen wearing face masks.
The city’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been calling for total confinement but authorities have so far stopped short of that.
As part of the measures taken nationwide, authorities suspended international flights, issued a confinement order for everyone aged under 20 and over 65 and shut schools.
Erdogan on Friday also said vehicles would no longer be able to leave or enter 31 towns and cities, including Istanbul, for 15 days.
— AFP
UAE officially asks to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai, in which Israel is slated to participate
The United Arab Emirates has officially requested to postpone the start of the Expo 2020 Dubai until October next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the body that oversees the world fair says.
Dubai, the glitzy city-state which is part of the UAE, had hoped to attract some 25 million visits to the multi-billion-dollar, six-month event, which was scheduled to launch October 20 this year.
“The government of the United Arab Emirates has formally requested the postponement of World Expo 2020 Dubai,” the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions says in a statement.
“Following consultations with the BIE, participating countries and key stakeholders, the UAE has proposed 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022 as the new opening dates of Expo 2020 Dubai.”
The UAE government also requested approval to continue using Expo 2020 Dubai as the event’s official name.
The BIE said it would hold a virtual meeting on April 21 to discuss “options for a change of dates.”
Israel had been slated to participate in the Expo for the first time.
China pauses in memory of virus victims and ‘martyrs’
China has come to a standstill to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, as the world’s most populous country observed a nationwide three-minute silence.
At 10 a.m. (0200 GMT), citizens paused, cars, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens rang out in memory of the more than 3,000 lives claimed by the virus in China.
In Wuhan — the city where the virus first emerged late last year — sirens and horns sounded as people fell silent in the streets.
Tongji Hospital staff stood outside with heads bowed toward the main building, some in the protective hazmat suits that have become a symbol of the crisis worldwide.
“I feel a lot of sorrow about our colleagues and patients who died,” Xu, a nurse at Tongji who worked on the frontlines treating coronavirus patients, told AFP, holding back tears.
“I hope they can rest well in heaven.”
Workers in protective wear paused silently beside barriers at one residential community — a reminder there are still tight restrictions on everyday life across Wuhan.
State media showed Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials standing outside a Beijing government compound, wearing white flowers.
National flags were lowered to half-mast across the country, including in the capital’s Tiananmen Square.
Pedestrians in a busy shopping district stopped and kept their heads low in silent tribute, while police stood with their riot shields down and bowed heads.
“During this process, a lot of people including the medical workers… have made extraordinary contributions. They are all heroes,” shopper Wang Yongna tells AFP.
Park-goers paused their activities too, some with hands together in prayer.
Trains on Beijing’s subway network halted, and AFP saw passengers stand silently in a mark of respect.
— AFP
Coronavirus infects medics at Egypt cancer center
Egypt’s main cancer institute has confirmed 15 cases of the novel coronavirus among its medical staff, the facility’s chief says, sparking fears of exposure among vulnerable patients.
“Three doctors and 12 nurses were infected by the virus,” Hatem Abulkassem, the director of Cairo’s National Cancer Institute, tells a private Egyptian TV channel, adding that the 15 had been isolated.
The facility will be sterilized over three days and patients who were in contact with the medics will be tested, along with all staff members, Abulkassem says.
“It is tough to trace where the first infection emerged as the majority of the [institute’s] medical personnel work in several other places,” Abulkassem adds.
He says patient visits had been suspended in recent weeks.
Last month, several Egyptian hospitals were closed for sterilization after cases were detected there.
Egypt has officially declared 985 COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.
— AFP
UK records 708 more COVID-19 deaths, fourth successive daily high
The United Kingdom sees 708 more COVID-19 deaths — the fourth successive daily high.
Britain has also announced that it is temporarily releasing about 4,000 inmates to ease crowding and try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in prisons.
The Ministry of Justice says “low-risk” offenders will be freed with electronic tags. People guilty of violent or sexual offenses or terrorism will not be eligible for release.
Pregnant prisoners or those with infants have also been approved for release.
Britain has one of the largest prison populations in western Europe with more than 80,000 people behind bars. Many prisons hold far more inmates than they were built for.
According to official figures, 88 inmates and 15 prison staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Three prisoners are reported to have died.
— AFP and AP
Senior health official calls for declaring additional Haredi cities ‘restricted zones’
A senior Health Ministry official tells Hebrew media that the ultra-Orthodox cities of Elad, Modi’in Illit, Migdal Ha’emek and several neighborhoods in Jerusalem should be declared “restricted zones,” with a decision on the matter expected this evening.
Last Thursday, the cabinet approved declaring the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak a restricted zone, effectively locking down the area.
The move has limited entrance to residents, police, rescue services, those bringing essential supplies and journalists and will initially last for seven days, with the option to be extended by ministers by five days at a time.
Israir flight en route to China to airlift 20 tons of medical supplies
An Israir flight is currently en route to China to airlift 20 tons of medical supplies back to Israel in order to help the state cope with the coronavirus outbreak.
The shipment will include two million masks, landing in Israel on Monday morning, days after the government began recommending citizens cover their faces when they leave their homes.
The flight is the airline’s first to the Far East after special permission was granted by state authorities in a process that was expedited due to the public health crisis.
The Airbus A320 aircraft will stop in Almaty, Kazakhstan to refuel before continuing to Shenzhen, China where it will pick up the medical supplies.
