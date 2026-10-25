Iranian FM: Another attack by the US won’t change our policies

A return to military conflict by the US will not make Iran change its stance, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns.

“These days there has been talk of a new war,” he says in a televised address. “But I am already thinking about what comes after the war.”

“Whether there is war or not, our policies remain the same,” says Araghchi.

If the US and Israel attack again, he says, “they know full well that the result will be no different than what they experienced in the past.”

The management of the Strait of Hormuz will not return to what it was before the war, Araghchi insists: “Everyone must accept that fundamental and strategic changes have occurred in the region, and nothing will be the same as it was before… including the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The current war has changed everything,” says Araghchi. “We must accept that new realities have taken hold. The routes in the Strait of Hormuz will not be the same as the previous ones.”