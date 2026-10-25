Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Iranian FM: Another attack by the US won’t change our policies

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:05 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

A return to military conflict by the US will not make Iran change its stance, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns.

“These days there has been talk of a new war,” he says in a televised address. “But I am already thinking about what comes after the war.”

“Whether there is war or not, our policies remain the same,” says Araghchi.

If the US and Israel attack again, he says, “they know full well that the result will be no different than what they experienced in the past.”

The management of the Strait of Hormuz will not return to what it was before the war, Araghchi insists: “Everyone must accept that fundamental and strategic changes have occurred in the region, and nothing will be the same as it was before… including the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The current war has changed everything,” says Araghchi. “We must accept that new realities have taken hold. The routes in the Strait of Hormuz will not be the same as the previous ones.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.