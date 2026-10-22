Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

IRGC says four vessels carrying oil hit mines near Hormuz, warns US of wider responses

By Reuters Today, 7:30 am
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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy says that four vessels involved in illegal oil transfers in the northern Persian Gulf were simultaneously hit and caught fire after being tracked by its forces.

The IRGC adds that three more vessels collided with mines west of the Strait of Hormuz, and warned the US military that continued provocations could lead to a wider response against its regional bases.

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