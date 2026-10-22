IRGC threatens to hit American bases in region if US keeps escorting ships through Hormuz

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatens to strike American bases across the Middle East if the US military continues to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
“The US military must know that if this trend continues, the conflict will extend to its bases in the region,” the Guards say in a statement on their Sepah News website.
“This is a serious warning,” they adds.
Iran claims control over Hormuz, a strategic shipping route through which one-fifth of the world’s oil supplies passed before war broke out in February.
It regularly attacks ships that attempt to navigate the strait without its authorization.
But the US military has been escorting vessels through the waterway in increasing numbers, with Iran responding by stepping up attacks.
Four ships were hit in the area overnight as they attempted to pass through the wider Gulf, Iranian forces said earlier today.
Washington has also been maintaining a naval blockade on Iranian ports in an attempt to squeeze the country’s economy, while negotiations to end the conflict are deadlocked.
Hormuz, bordered to the north by Iran and to the south by Oman, is only about 30 kilometers (19 miles) wide at its narrowest point and is a critical route for ships carrying oil and gas from energy-rich Gulf countries.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel