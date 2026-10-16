Italy says it is probing Katz, Zamir, other Israeli officials over treatment of flotilla activists

Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior military, police and prison officials have been placed under investigation in Italy over the treatment of Gaza flotilla activists, Italian prosecutors say.

The move expands an investigation that was previously focused on far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The case concerns alleged torture, kidnapping, personal injury, robbery and damage when Israeli forces intercepted small fleets of boats headed towards Gaza in 2025 and 2026, the Rome prosecutors’ office says in a statement.

Israel has repeatedly denied the allegations. The Israel Prison Service said that those detained were held “in accordance with the law, with full regard for their basic rights,” and received necessary and professional medical care.

Investigators opened the probe after complaints from 50 Italian citizens who were detained by Israeli authorities following two Global Sumud Flotilla missions in September to October 2025 and April to May 2026.

Katz does not immediately respond to a request for comment. In June, Ben Gvir dismissed news that he was under investigation, saying he would “continue to stand proudly alongside our fighters.”