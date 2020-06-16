The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Italy study finds kids more cranky, restless during lockdown
A survey conducted in Italy on the psychological impact of coronavirus lockdowns on children has quantified what many parents observed during weeks cooped up at home: kids were more irritable, had trouble sleeping and for some of the youngest, wept inconsolably and regressed developmentally.
Those symptoms were more pronounced in families in which the parents were particularly stressed and in families with elderly relatives at high risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19, the national survey by the Giannina Gaslini Pediatric Hospital in Genoa in conjunction with the University of Genoa finds.
Among those with children under age 6, 65% reported their children suffered behavior problems and regression. The most common problems cited were increased irritability, sleep issues and separation anxiety. Some respondents also reported their children wept inconsolably, the researchers found.
Of respondents with children aged 6-18, 71% reported their children also displayed problems including anxiety and shortness of breath. Adolescents had particular trouble going to sleep and waking up, sleep disturbances that researchers termed a sort of “domestic jet lag.”
The anonymous survey of 6,800 people was conducted online March 24-April 3. The start date was two weeks into a 10-week lockdown in Italy, the first country in the West to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Palestinians destroying files out of fear Israel will steal them — report
Palestinian security officers are destroying secret files out of fear that Israeli forces will enter their offices and seize them should fighting break out after parts of the West Bank are annexed into Israel, AFP reports.
Palestinian sources tell AFP the campaign began a month ago after an order came from “above.”
Some information has been scanned and placed on USB sticks, which are now being hidden.
During the Second Intifada, Israeli soldiers entered some Palestinian offices and seized confidential documents and Palestinians fear it may happen again.
Israel’s Channel 12 news previously reported on the files being destroyed or hidden.
True UK virus death toll over 50,000, statistics office says
Britain’s statistics agency says the total number of coronavirus-related deaths across the UK has reached almost 52,000 by the week ending June 5.
The updated figure from the Office for National Statistics is around 10,000 higher than the government’s daily tally, which is based on initial cause of death assessments. Those from the statistics agency are collated from death registrations, which can take a couple of weeks to be issued.
The statistics agency also said there were around 64,500 more deaths across the UK than the five-year average over the period of the pandemic. The UK recorded its first virus-related death in early March.
Excess deaths are widely considered to be the best gauge of the virus’ impact as they provide a clear guide over historical periods and include all-cause mortality.
Excess deaths in the UK have been declining over the past few weeks, along with a decline in the daily coronavirus death toll.
UK scientists say a steroid can save severely ill COVID-19 patients
Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival: A cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients.
Researchers say they will publish results soon. The study is a large, strict test that randomly assigned 2,104 patients to get the drug and compared them with 4,321 patients getting only usual care.
The drug was given either orally or through an IV. After 28 days, it had reduced deaths by 35% in patients who needed treatment with breathing machines and by 20% in those only needing supplemental oxygen. It did not appear to help less ill patients.
“This is an extremely welcome result,” one study leader, Peter Horby of the University of Oxford, says in a statement. “The survival benefit is clear and large in those patients who are sick enough to require oxygen treatment, so dexamethasone should now become standard of care in these patients. Dexamethasone is inexpensive, on the shelf, and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide.”
Even though the drug only helps in severe cases, “countless lives will be saved globally,” says Nick Cammack of Wellcome, a British charity that supports science research.
“Dexamethasone must now be rolled out and accessed by thousands of critically ill patients around the world,” says Cammack, who had no role in the study. “It is highly affordable, easy to make, can be scaled up quickly and only needs a small dosage.”
UN experts issue stark warning on annexation
Israel’s plan to annex nearly a third of the West Bank is a vision of “21st-century apartheid,” a large group of independent United Nations experts are warning.
The letter is signed by more than 40 independent special rapporteurs. along with a range of UN working groups on various rights issues. They do not speak for the UN, but report their findings to it.
The experts say the annexation would be a “serious violation” of the United Nations charter and the Geneva Conventions, and would only intensify human rights violations in the West Bank.
“What would be left of the West Bank would be a Palestinian Bantustan, islands of disconnected land completely surrounded by Israel and with no territorial connection to the outside world,” they say.
The experts say that Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem in 1980 and the Golan Heights in 1981 saw condemnation but no meaningful response from the international immunity.
“This time must be different,” they say. “The lessons from the past are clear: Criticism without consequences will neither forestall annexation nor end the occupation.”
Free the artists from virus shackles, finance minister pleads
Finance Minister Israel Katz is urging the government to rescind coronavirus restrictions that have kept cultural events frozen, with theaters, performances spaces and other venues still shuttered despite nearly every other part of the economy reopening.
Katz links his request to Netanyahu’s earlier announcement of August 1 as the target date for opening up borders to some visitors.
“This is the time to unshackle the cultural world [and let it resume] full activities. The hundreds of millions earmarked for the culture minister, Chili Tropper, to bolster the sector, will allow artists and other professionals to get back to working fully,” he says in a tweet.
Sara Netanyahu sues former worker who complained for libel
Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is suing a former worker at the Prime Minister’s Residence for libel and breach of contract after the ex-employee told investigators that she had lied when she defended the premier’s wife in a previous statement.
The suit is seeking NIS 200,000 ($57,000) from Sylvie Genesia, who reportedly sent text messages describing how the manager of the Prime Minister’s Residence told her to pen a letter lauding Sara Netanyahu, even though Netanyahu’s housekeeping demands had brought her to tears.
Netanyahu’s lawyers accuse Genesia of lying about her being poorly treated and accuses her of extortion, though it’s not clear whom she is attempting to extort.
Sara Netanyahu faces a civil lawsuit from former employee Shira Raban, who claims the premier’s wife mistreated her during a brief stint working at the residence.
South Korea releases video showing destruction of cooperation office
South Korea’s government has released a military surveillance video showing clouds of smoke rising from the ground as a building thought to be a liaison office with North Korea collapsed, after Pyongyang said it had blown up the building.
South Korean military releases footage showing smoke coming from inter-Korean liaison office as North Korea reportedly blew up the building in a dramatic display of anger that sharply raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula. https://t.co/pNCu0s43AI pic.twitter.com/hwhAh13NSu
— ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2020
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency says the nation destroyed the inter-Korean office in a “terrific explosion” because its “enraged people” were determined to “force (the) human scum and those, who have sheltered the scum, to pay dearly for their crimes,” apparently referring to North Korean defectors living in South Korea who for years have floated anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.
South Korea expressed “strong regret” over the destruction and warns of a stern response if North Korea takes additional steps that aggravate tensions.
The statement, issued following an emergency National Security Council meeting, says the demolition is “an act that betrays hopes for an improvement in South-North Korean relations and the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula.”
South Korea’s Defense Ministry separately says it closely monitors North Korean military activities and was prepared to strongly counter any future provocation.
The demolition of the building, which is located on North Korean territory and had no South Koreans working there, is largely symbolic. But it’s still the most provocative thing North Korea has done since it entered nuclear diplomacy in 2018 after a US-North Korean standoff had many fearing war. It will pose a serious setback to the efforts of liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-in to restore inter-Korean engagement.
New Zealand no longer coronavirus-free
New Zealand is no longer free from the new coronavirus after two women who flew from London to see a dying parent tested positive.
The new cases spark a round of testing for anybody who might have been close to them, including their flight’s fellow passengers and crew, staff members at a hotel and a family member.
The women are isolated and have delayed the funeral of their parent until they have recovered.
New Zealand has counted 22 deaths from COVID-19, and until Tuesday, everyone else among the 1,500 people known to have been infected had recovered.
IAEA move on nuke inspections would be ‘totally unconstructive’ — Iran
Iran says a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog on Tehran’s refusal to allow access to certain sites would be a “totally unconstructive measure.”
“Naturally, if such a resolution, which clearly involves American objectives, is passed, the Islamic Republic of Iran will have to take the necessary measures proportionally, and its responsibility will lie with those who have adopted such political and destructive approaches,” says Iranian envoy in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi, according to Iran’s Tasnim news site.
He also repeats a claim that the IAEA’s reason for wanting to visit the site is malarkey because it is based on Israeli intelligence.
“We are working in broad and transparent cooperation with the IAEA, but it does not mean that we would agree to every request from the IAEA on the basis of the bogus claims of our enemies,” he says.
Greek PM confirms no Israeli tourists until August
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that August 1 will also be the date when Israelis are allowed to return to Greece.
He says his goal is to put safety first.
Mitsotakis earlier told the Yedioth Ahronoth paper that he was hoping to resume bilateral tourism between the countries soon.
On Monday, Greece welcomed the first international flights whose passengers didn’t face compulsory COVID-19 tests, to Athens and Thessaloniki. Direct international flights to regional Greek airports, including its sun-kissed islands, will begin on July 1. Visitors will be subject to random virus testing.
“A lot will depend on whether people feel comfortable to travel and whether we can project Greece as a safe destination,” Mitsotakis acknowledged then.
On Sunday, a group of Israelis was not allowed to board a flight for Greece at the last moment after the airline said the country would not let them in, despite Israelis believing they had been deemed a “green country” by Athens.
However, Greece said it had to keep to EU rules which forbid entry from those outside Schengen borders until July 1 at least.
Turkey expands mask rule as COVID-19 case tally rebounds
Turkey has made the wearing of face masks mandatory in five more provinces, following an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweets that the wearing of masks is now compulsory in 42 of Turkey’s 81 provinces.
In the remaining provinces, residents are required to wear masks on public transportation and in shops and malls, and are being advised to wear masks and keep to social distancing practices elsewhere.
Turkey is seeing an upward trend in the daily number of infections after the government authorized cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums to reopen, lifted inter-city travel restrictions and eased stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young at the start of June.
The daily number of infections climbed to above 1,500 in the past five days after hovering around 800-900 previously. The country has registered a total of 179,831 cases and 4,825 deaths.
Netanyahu: Skies to open to Greece and Cyprus on August 1
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is looking to open up to Greek and Cypriot visitors starting August 1.
The date is later than the July 1 target that has been bandied about, and the list of countries whose citizens would be allowed in is also smaller than a larger roster initially suggested in reports.
“This all depends on the coronavirus pandemic, but if the numbers allow is this is the target date for opening up the skies,” Netanyahu says at a press availability alongside visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is in Israel for a single day series of G2G meetings.
